Norway Royal Salmos Considers Potential Combination with SalmoNor

Autor: PLX AI
30.09.2021, 13:56   

(PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon says started strategic dialogue with NTS ASA regarding potential combination with SalmoNor.Norway Royal Salmon says expect more details around a potential transaction structure and timing to be announced in due …

  • (PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon says started strategic dialogue with NTS ASA regarding potential combination with SalmoNor.
  • Norway Royal Salmon says expect more details around a potential transaction structure and timing to be announced in due course
  • SalmoNor is the result of the to be completed merger between Midt-Norsk Havbruk AS and SalmoNor AS, two companies which are 100% owned by NTS
  • NTS and NRS see significant synergy potential in combining the two companies creating a fully integrated, large-scale salmon farmer
  • Combined, NRS and SalmoNor will have a harvest potential of approx. 100.000 HOG in Norway and expected 24,000 tonnes HOG in Iceland through Arctic Fish
  • Management in both companies see clear strategic rationale and value creation potential in combining SalmoNor’s operational best practices with NRS’ growth opportunities


