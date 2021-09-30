Norway Royal Salmos Considers Potential Combination with SalmoNor Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 13:56 | | 62 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 13:56 | (PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon says started strategic dialogue with NTS ASA regarding potential combination with SalmoNor.Norway Royal Salmon says expect more details around a potential transaction structure and timing to be announced in due … (PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon says started strategic dialogue with NTS ASA regarding potential combination with SalmoNor.Norway Royal Salmon says expect more details around a potential transaction structure and timing to be announced in due … (PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon says started strategic dialogue with NTS ASA regarding potential combination with SalmoNor.

Norway Royal Salmon says expect more details around a potential transaction structure and timing to be announced in due course

SalmoNor is the result of the to be completed merger between Midt-Norsk Havbruk AS and SalmoNor AS, two companies which are 100% owned by NTS

NTS and NRS see significant synergy potential in combining the two companies creating a fully integrated, large-scale salmon farmer

Combined, NRS and SalmoNor will have a harvest potential of approx. 100.000 HOG in Norway and expected 24,000 tonnes HOG in Iceland through Arctic Fish

Management in both companies see clear strategic rationale and value creation potential in combining SalmoNor’s operational best practices with NRS’ growth opportunities



