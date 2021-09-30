checkAd

Zebra Technologies and Its Channel Partners Continue to Support Front-Line Workers

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the Zebra PartnerConnect members selected to receive a donation for the charities of their choice for their work in supporting front-line workers.

In August 1991, Zebra successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO). In celebration of this 30-year milestone and those who helped achieve it, Zebra invited the members of its award-winning PartnerConnect program to share their stories about how they have supported front-line workers during the pandemic. Selected by a panel of judges, the six winners will each receive a US$5,000 donation to contribute to the charities of their choice.

“We appreciate all of our channel partners who shared their stories and those around the world who continue doing well by doing good,” said Rob Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Channels for Zebra Technologies. “Alongside our global partners, we are honored to empower front-line workers with technology to help them deliver a performance edge and grateful for these heroes who bring their best every day.”

The six winning partners are:

  • AIMTEC a.s. in the Czech Republic for donating portable ultrasound equipment and accessories to a local hospital, enabling healthcare workers to examine patients directly at the bedside. AIMTEC’s selected charity is the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
  • Dakota Integrated Solutions in the United Kingdom for supplying millions of wristbands to a national hospital system and helping supply vital equipment to front-line workers. Dakota Integrated Solutions’ selected charity is Derian House Children’s Hospice.
  • Denali Advanced Integration in Washington for enabling global companies to provide their employees with COVID-19 test kits and supporting global vaccination centers during peaks of the pandemic. Denali’s selected charity is Communities in Schools of Washington State.
  • ICO Innovative Computer GmbH in Germany for developing an app that enables COVID-19 vaccination and/or test certificates to be scanned more quickly by front-line workers at events, restaurants, universities, etc. ICO Innovative Computer’s selected charity is Kinderheim 360.
  • StayLinked in California for manufacturing and distributing thousands of 3D-printed, reusable face shields for front-line workers in multiple states and countries. StayLinked’s selected charity is Team Rubicon USA.
  • Wizy.io in Singapore for providing its Software-as-a-Service to enable front-line workers to collaborate in a more timely way via documents, images, etc. while delivering critical aid to those in need. Wizy’s selected charity is SmartAID.

When Zebra registered under NASDAQ with the stock symbol ZBRA in August 1991, Zebra made its IPO for US$3.44 per share (split adjusted). ZBRA recently achieved an all-time high of US$594.77. The company’s charitable contributions reflect its corporate values and commitment to corporate social responsibility. Zebra will continue to deploy its expertise and assets to influence the health of the local communities in which it operates.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Zebra is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a public company and donating US$30,000 to honor members of its award-winning PartnerConnect program.
  • Based on entries detailing how they have supported front-line workers during the pandemic, Zebra partners from around the world were selected to each receive a US$5,000 donation to give to the charities of their choice.
  • Zebra’s charitable contributions align with its values and corporate social responsibility.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Wertpapier


