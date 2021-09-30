Elys Game Technology and Grand Central Restaurant and Bar Announce Official Opening Date of October 4, 2021

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, and Grand Central LLC (“Grand Central”), an independently owned operator of the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar located in the Adams Morgan area of Washington, D.C., today announced the official opening date of October 4, 2021 for patrons to place real-money sports bets within the restaurant premises.

As previously announced, in connection with the grant by the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) of a Class B Operator license to Grand Central to operate a sportsbook within the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar and of a Management Services Provider License to the Company, and with US Bookmaking advising on risk management and bookmaking services, the Company will commence licensed sportsbook operations in the United States with the opening event.