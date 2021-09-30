checkAd

Elys Game Technology and Grand Central Restaurant and Bar Announce Official Opening Date of October 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, and Grand Central LLC (“Grand Central”), an independently owned operator of the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar located in the Adams Morgan area of Washington, D.C., today announced the official opening date of October 4, 2021 for patrons to place real-money sports bets within the restaurant premises.

As previously announced, in connection with the grant by the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) of a Class B Operator license to Grand Central to operate a sportsbook within the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar and of a Management Services Provider License to the Company, and with US Bookmaking advising on risk management and bookmaking services, the Company will commence licensed sportsbook operations in the United States with the opening event.

“This moment has been eagerly awaited by our entire team and shareholders for the better part of three years and we are very pleased to share this significant milestone event with Brian Vasile and the team at Grand Central, along with all of our partners and CBE businesses in Washington, D.C. that were instrumental not only in preparing our technology and product delivery but also staff training and diligently planning for a successful opening,” commented Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology. “We expect that Grand Central and the integration of legalized sports betting operations within the restaurant venue could be a valuable template for numerous other small businesses across North America and provide an important live location for Elys to showcase its world-class, end-to-end sports betting technology and services also to casino operators, restaurant chains and other small business entrepreneurs. In addition, we hope that the venue could serve as a model for regulators across the U.S. and Canada to see how this turn-key solution could be applied in their jurisdictions to help drive economic development at the grass-roots level and invite all our friends and valued shareholders to experience our newly developed U.S. facing products and services at the Grand Central Restaurant and Bar.”

Seite 1 von 3
Elys Game Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elys Game Technology and Grand Central Restaurant and Bar Announce Official Opening Date of October 4, 2021 Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, and Grand Central LLC (“Grand Central”), an independently owned operator of the Grand Central Restaurant & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Elys Game Technology and New York State Restaurant Association Announce Memorandum of Understanding Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Elys Game Technology and Grand Central Announce License Approval in Washington, DC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten