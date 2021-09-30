Elys Game Technology and Grand Central Restaurant and Bar Announce Official Opening Date of October 4, 2021
Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, and Grand Central LLC (“Grand Central”), an independently owned operator of the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar located in the Adams Morgan area of Washington, D.C., today announced the official opening date of October 4, 2021 for patrons to place real-money sports bets within the restaurant premises.
As previously announced, in connection with the grant by the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) of a Class B Operator license to Grand Central to operate a sportsbook within the Grand Central Restaurant & Bar and of a Management Services Provider License to the Company, and with US Bookmaking advising on risk management and bookmaking services, the Company will commence licensed sportsbook operations in the United States with the opening event.
“This moment has been eagerly awaited by our entire team and shareholders for the better part of three years and we are very pleased to share this significant milestone event with Brian Vasile and the team at Grand Central, along with all of our partners and CBE businesses in Washington, D.C. that were instrumental not only in preparing our technology and product delivery but also staff training and diligently planning for a successful opening,” commented Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys Game Technology. “We expect that Grand Central and the integration of legalized sports betting operations within the restaurant venue could be a valuable template for numerous other small businesses across North America and provide an important live location for Elys to showcase its world-class, end-to-end sports betting technology and services also to casino operators, restaurant chains and other small business entrepreneurs. In addition, we hope that the venue could serve as a model for regulators across the U.S. and Canada to see how this turn-key solution could be applied in their jurisdictions to help drive economic development at the grass-roots level and invite all our friends and valued shareholders to experience our newly developed U.S. facing products and services at the Grand Central Restaurant and Bar.”
