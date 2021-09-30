checkAd

G-III Apparel Group and Inter Parfums, Inc. Sign Global Fragrance License for Donna Karan and DKNY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 14:05  |  62   |   |   

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: GIII) and Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that they have entered into a long-term global licensing agreement for the creation, development and distribution of fragrances and fragrance-related products under the iconic Donna Karan and DKNY brands. Inter Parfums, Inc. will take on the exclusive license, effective July 1, 2022.

Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. stated, “The Donna Karan and DKNY brands, which draw from the energy and attitude of New York City, are powerhouses in fashion and fragrance. These global lifestyle brands will make excellent additions to our portfolio. With this agreement, we are gaining several well-established and valuable fragrance franchises, most notably Donna Karan Cashmere Mist and DKNY Be Delicious, as well as a significant loyal consumer base around the world. Upon joining our portfolio, these brands will rank among our largest. We are also planning to launch new fragrances under these brands in 2023.”

Morris Goldfarb, Chairman and CEO of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., parent of the Donna Karan and DKNY brands, stated, “The fragrance category enables our fashion brands to connect more broadly with a global consumer. Inter Parfums ability to develop fragrances for an impressive portfolio of brands, combined with their extensive worldwide distribution capabilities, are a testament to their leadership position in the fragrance market. G-III is very pleased to partner with Inter Parfums in the next chapter of developing fragrance for our Donna Karan and DKNY brands.”

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III’s substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.

Seite 1 von 2
Inter Parfums Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G-III Apparel Group and Inter Parfums, Inc. Sign Global Fragrance License for Donna Karan and DKNY G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: GIII) and Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that they have entered into a long-term global licensing agreement for the creation, development and distribution of fragrances and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces Agreement to Purchase Luxury Fashion Brand Sonia Rykiel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten