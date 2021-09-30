G-III Apparel Group and Inter Parfums, Inc. Sign Global Fragrance License for Donna Karan and DKNY
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: GIII) and Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that they have entered into a long-term global licensing agreement for the creation, development and distribution of fragrances and fragrance-related products under the iconic Donna Karan and DKNY brands. Inter Parfums, Inc. will take on the exclusive license, effective July 1, 2022.
Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. stated, “The Donna Karan and DKNY brands, which draw from the energy and attitude of New York City, are powerhouses in fashion and fragrance. These global lifestyle brands will make excellent additions to our portfolio. With this agreement, we are gaining several well-established and valuable fragrance franchises, most notably Donna Karan Cashmere Mist and DKNY Be Delicious, as well as a significant loyal consumer base around the world. Upon joining our portfolio, these brands will rank among our largest. We are also planning to launch new fragrances under these brands in 2023.”
Morris Goldfarb, Chairman and CEO of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., parent of the Donna Karan and DKNY brands, stated, “The fragrance category enables our fashion brands to connect more broadly with a global consumer. Inter Parfums ability to develop fragrances for an impressive portfolio of brands, combined with their extensive worldwide distribution capabilities, are a testament to their leadership position in the fragrance market. G-III is very pleased to partner with Inter Parfums in the next chapter of developing fragrance for our Donna Karan and DKNY brands.”
ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.
G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III’s substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.
