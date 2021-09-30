G-III Apparel Group and Inter Parfums, Inc. Sign Global Fragrance License for Donna Karan and DKNY

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: GIII) and Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that they have entered into a long-term global licensing agreement for the creation, development and distribution of fragrances and fragrance-related products under the iconic Donna Karan and DKNY brands. Inter Parfums, Inc. will take on the exclusive license, effective July 1, 2022.

Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. stated, “The Donna Karan and DKNY brands, which draw from the energy and attitude of New York City, are powerhouses in fashion and fragrance. These global lifestyle brands will make excellent additions to our portfolio. With this agreement, we are gaining several well-established and valuable fragrance franchises, most notably Donna Karan Cashmere Mist and DKNY Be Delicious, as well as a significant loyal consumer base around the world. Upon joining our portfolio, these brands will rank among our largest. We are also planning to launch new fragrances under these brands in 2023.”