checkAd

Semtech Technology Integrated Into Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 14:02  |  39   |   |   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that GTI will showcase a new “Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System” utilizing the LoRaWAN standard at the 2021 AGA Operations Conference & Exhibition taking place Oct. 4-7, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. The wireless solution is comprised of a Remote Methane Detector (RMD), as well as a smart valve and smart meter running on LoRaWAN. Through employing LoRaWAN connectivity, once methane is detected, the valve and meter are shut off all in real time, preventing a possible gas-related incident.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005208/en/

New gas safety system utilizing the LoRaWAN standard to be shown by GTI at the 2021 AGA Operations Conference & Exhibition (Graphic: Business Wire)

New gas safety system utilizing the LoRaWAN standard to be shown by GTI at the 2021 AGA Operations Conference & Exhibition (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The firsthand demonstration of the new safety shutoff system at the 2021 AGA Operations Conference & Exhibition is ideal for gas utilities interested in deploying smart gas safety systems. We invite all to join us in learning more about how IoT-enabled solutions can prevent gas incidents,” said Dennis Jarnecke, R&D director, GTI.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas use has grown significantly in the U.S., rising by 77% over the last three decades. The comprehensive gas safety system is developed by GTI with funding from Operations Technology Development (OTD) and the California Energy Commission, and utilizes LoRaWAN connectivity to provide real-time methane detection, shutting off the valve and meter immediately. And as gas usage continues to rise, gas safety systems such as the one GTI is demonstrating could be utilized to stop methane-related incidents, protecting building owners and/or occupants from potential harm.

“The gas utility industry is an important segment, and GTI provides critical insight that allows us to deliver solutions that meet the industry’s needs,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The total cost of ownership for deploying a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) combined with the ability of LoRaWAN to coexist and complement existing utility networks, is a win-win for both the gas utility and rate payer.”

Seite 1 von 3
Semtech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Semtech Technology Integrated Into Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that GTI will showcase a new “Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System” utilizing the LoRaWAN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Semtech to Host Investor Event Featuring Its LoRa Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Semtech, Ryoden and Renesas Electronics Launch Zero Carbon Solution with the LoRa Edge Platform and a RE Microcontroller
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Semtech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Largest 4K Video Wall in Gaming Industry, Powered by ZeeVee, SDVoE and Semtech BlueRiver Technology, Draws Bettors Into Westgate Resort and Casino
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Semtech Announces BlueRiver AV Manager Bringing SDVoE Solutions to Market Faster
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Microsoft Joins the LoRa Alliance Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Cloud Energy Deploys Network Using LoRaWAN For Wireless Solar Power System Enabling Effective Energy Monitoring
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Semtech Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten