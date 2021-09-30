Semtech Technology Integrated Into Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that GTI will showcase a new “Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System” utilizing the LoRaWAN standard at the 2021 AGA Operations Conference & Exhibition taking place Oct. 4-7, 2021 in Kissimmee, Florida. The wireless solution is comprised of a Remote Methane Detector (RMD), as well as a smart valve and smart meter running on LoRaWAN. Through employing LoRaWAN connectivity, once methane is detected, the valve and meter are shut off all in real time, preventing a possible gas-related incident.

New gas safety system utilizing the LoRaWAN standard to be shown by GTI at the 2021 AGA Operations Conference & Exhibition (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The firsthand demonstration of the new safety shutoff system at the 2021 AGA Operations Conference & Exhibition is ideal for gas utilities interested in deploying smart gas safety systems. We invite all to join us in learning more about how IoT-enabled solutions can prevent gas incidents,” said Dennis Jarnecke, R&D director, GTI.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas use has grown significantly in the U.S., rising by 77% over the last three decades. The comprehensive gas safety system is developed by GTI with funding from Operations Technology Development (OTD) and the California Energy Commission, and utilizes LoRaWAN connectivity to provide real-time methane detection, shutting off the valve and meter immediately. And as gas usage continues to rise, gas safety systems such as the one GTI is demonstrating could be utilized to stop methane-related incidents, protecting building owners and/or occupants from potential harm.

“The gas utility industry is an important segment, and GTI provides critical insight that allows us to deliver solutions that meet the industry’s needs,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The total cost of ownership for deploying a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) combined with the ability of LoRaWAN to coexist and complement existing utility networks, is a win-win for both the gas utility and rate payer.”