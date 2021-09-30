Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3450 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on October 27, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 12, 2021. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.38 per share, an increase from $1.37 per share in Fiscal 2021. In June, Wiley raised its quarterly dividend for the 28th consecutive year.

To access Wiley’s First Quarter 2022 results: