Blue Apron Brings Back Thanksgiving Offering in Time for Holiday Planning

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is bringing back its popular Thanksgiving menu available to order starting on October 11, just in time for the holiday season. The offering includes a wide variety of options for customers to build a dinner experience that fits their holiday plans and dietary needs, whether it’s a cozy dinner for two or a friendsgiving for up to eight, all with the ease and convenience that comes from cooking with Blue Apron.

Blue Apron’s Thanksgiving offering is available to order starting on October 11 through Blue Apron’s mobile app and website. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Thanksgiving is a holiday that can be filled with great traditions and delicious meals. When we set out to create this offering, we balanced a true holiday menu with the uniqueness of Blue Apron recipes that our customers have come to expect from us,” said John Adler, Vice President of Culinary. “Our Thanksgiving menu includes familiar recipes, like cranberry sauce, brussels sprouts and apple pie, that were elevated with distinctive ingredients and flavors, including fried rosemary, spicy maple syrup and garlic-herb butter.”

Customers will have the option to choose the Thanksgiving Feast, along with Thanksgiving-inspired Premium, vegetarian and Add-on recipes, all available to purchase through a regular subscription or on the Blue Apron Market. These recipes can fill a dinner table with delicious and flexible options, tailoring to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences as well as party size.

Blue Apron’s Thanksgiving Feast, which serves six to eight, will include:

Savory Butter Roasted Turkey Breast

Homemade Garlic & Herb Gravy

Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Ginger & Spicy Maple Syrup

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Fried Rosemary & Pumpkin Seeds

Brown Butter & Fontina Mashed Potatoes with Romano Cheese & Chives

Apple Crumb Pie with Warming Spices & Almonds

Available as part of the Two-Serving or Four-Serving Signature menu, the Thanksgiving-inspired Premium, vegetarian and Add-on recipes are:

Roasted Half Chicken & Herb Gravy with Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes & Ginger-Glazed Carrots

Seared Scallops & Walnut-Thyme Breadcrumbs with Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts & Pear

Butternut Squash & Spinach Risotto with Fried Sage & Walnuts

Four Cheese & Truffle Honey Flatbread with Mushrooms & Kale

Truffle & Parmesan Knots with Chives

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Walnuts, Sage & Brown Butter

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Candied Pumpkin Seeds & Whipped Cream

The Thanksgiving Feast is available for delivery the weeks of November 8, November 15 and November 22. Blue Apron’s Premium, vegetarian and Add-on Thanksgiving-inspired recipes are available for delivery Thanksgiving week. All options can be ordered through the mobile app and website.

To complete the meal, Blue Apron is also offering Thanksgiving wine bundles, designed to pair perfectly with each recipe. The bundles feature classic varietals from full-bodied whites to decadent reds. Available on the Blue Apron Market, wines can be purchased in bundles of three and six in both 500ml and 750ml size bottles.

To learn more about the offering, visit cook.ba/thanksgiving.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

All wine orders are shipped and sold by Blue Apron Wine, Napa, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005499/en/