Connecticut Awards Genius Sports Inaugural Sports Betting License

With the addition of Connecticut, Genius Sports is now authorized to operate in 17 U.S. states, powering award-winning official data, streaming, and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been certified by the State of Connecticut, Department of Consumer Affairs, as an Online Gaming Service Provider.

Online sports betting was authorized in Connecticut in May 2021, making the state the latest to legalize sports betting and begin betting operations. Connecticut’s online sportsbooks are set to launch 7th October, ahead of NFL Week 5. Earlier this week, Connecticut’s federal officials confirmed that FanDuel and DraftKings will both be authorized to take retail bets at the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino respectively.

“We are thrilled that Connecticut has awarded Genius Sports its inaugural online gaming service provider permit, allowing authorized sportsbooks access to our industry-leading solutions,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “There are an increasing number of U.S. states looking to provide their residents with the best quality fan experiences, while capturing the full value available to the state. Genius Sports welcomes the opportunity to work with states like Connecticut, using our official sports data-powered solutions to underpin their authorized sportsbooks.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

