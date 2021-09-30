checkAd

Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million

Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million

30.09.2021
AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES BOND BUYBACK RESULTS IN THE AMOUNT OF €411 MILLION

30 September 2021.

Aroundtown ('the Company' or 'AT') announces the results of the successful tender offer of its Series E (1.5% coupon, maturing 2024), Series Q (3.25% coupon, maturing 2027) and Series O (2.0% coupon, maturing 2026) straight bonds. Aroundtown has accepted €411.3 million in aggregate principal amount of tendered notes, of which €69.8 million of Series E, €194.8 million of Series O and GBP 126.5 million (€146.7 million) of Series Q. The tender offer of the Series X (1.72% coupon, maturing 2026) straight bond with an outstanding amount of CHF 200 million is expected to be finalized on October 5, 2021.

The purpose of the repurchase of the bonds follows the utilization of the disposal proceeds and is part of Aroundtown's pro-active debt optimization strategy with the aim to extend the average debt maturity and reduce the cost of debt.

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Wertpapier


