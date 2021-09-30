Moderna to Invest in New Science Center in Cambridge, MA

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it is investing in a new science center, known as the Moderna Science Center, at 325 Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts to create a purpose-built space to support the Company’s next chapter of discovery.

“We have been located in Massachusetts since our founding more than 10 years ago and are proud to be based here. As we advance our mRNA platform and science, our new science center will integrate digital-first scientific research and development labs along with space for innovation and co-creation with our people and our partners around the world,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Our commitment to sustainability and accessibility requires us to think differently about space. Even as we grow, we are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint. We will continue to invest in the local economy, work with state and community partners, and leverage the incredible innovation to attract and grow the best talent from the Massachusetts life sciences sector as we work to deliver on the promise of mRNA science.”