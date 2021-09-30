Moderna to Invest in New Science Center in Cambridge, MA
Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it is investing in a new science center, known as the Moderna Science Center, at 325 Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts to create a purpose-built space to support the Company’s next chapter of discovery.
“We have been located in Massachusetts since our founding more than 10 years ago and are proud to be based here. As we advance our mRNA platform and science, our new science center will integrate digital-first scientific research and development labs along with space for innovation and co-creation with our people and our partners around the world,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Our commitment to sustainability and accessibility requires us to think differently about space. Even as we grow, we are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint. We will continue to invest in the local economy, work with state and community partners, and leverage the incredible innovation to attract and grow the best talent from the Massachusetts life sciences sector as we work to deliver on the promise of mRNA science.”
The environmentally sustainable, digitally enabled 462,000 square foot Moderna Science Center is being built to support Moderna’s growth as the Company continues to advance its pipeline of mRNA medicines. The new site will include custom spaces for leading-edge research and development. The building will integrate scientific and non-scientific spaces to maximize collaboration and provoke disruptive innovation. Construction at the location has begun and the Company expects to begin a phased move-in process in 2023.
Moderna has selected long-time partner Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), a leading creator of life science real estate cluster ecosystems, to develop, construct and operate its new headquarters on the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square campus. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL), a global commercial real estate services company, represented Moderna in the search for its sustainable, innovative science center.
As part of Moderna’s commitment to sustainability, the high-performance building is targeting LEED Platinum Core & Shell and LEED Zero Energy certifications and is designed to be the most sustainable commercial lab building in Cambridge. To achieve this, the building will include ultra-efficient systems and acoustical and light pollution mitigation measures.
