Blackpanda and Pandamatics Partner with SentinelOne to Provide Incident Response and Cyber Insurance for APAC Businesses

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a strategic partnership with Blackpanda, Asia’s premier digital forensics and incident response firm, and Pandamatics Underwriting, an Asia-focused cyber insurance coverholder. The partnership delivers a single source cyber resilience solution, providing customers with protection against advanced threats.

“We’ve brought a comprehensive cyber resilience offering to market with the goal of providing Asian businesses with complete protection against sophisticated threats,” said Gene Yu, CEO, Blackpanda. “The best way to provide incident response services following a breach is to deploy EDR technology that delivers autonomous detection and response capabilities. SentinelOne provides us with this, even as the attack surface has significantly expanded with the shift to work from home and cloud environments.”

Blackpanda delivers its world-class cyber incident response and active threat hunting services bundled with cyber insurance through Pandamatics Underwriting, covering client losses and response fees following a cyber incident. To mitigate risk, Blackpanda deploys SentinelOne’s cloud-based Singularity XDR in incident response cases to gain comprehensive visibility and automate response to compromised endpoint devices in increasingly distributed environments.

While legacy EDR products rely on human services and manual actions, SentinelOne’s AI-powered automated technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities - each delivered with minimal human effort. The technology empowers Blackpanda’s highly trained specialists to accelerate response.

“Blackpanda’s unique offering in conjunction with SentinelOne detects threats early to mitigate risk,” said Barnaby Page, Senior Director of Business Development, SentinelOne. “Deploying SentinelOne has proven to be an essential first step in incident response cases. The level of autonomy that our Storyline Active Response (STAR) technology provides accelerates detection time and delivers unrivaled breach recovery.”

To learn more about SentinelOne’s Cyber Risk Partners offering, visit: https://www.sentinelone.com/partners/cyber-risk-partners/.

About Blackpanda

Blackpanda is Asia's premier cybersecurity firm specializing in incident response and digital forensics and comprises global security and risk experts from military and law enforcement backgrounds helping companies respond to and survive cyber attack.

About Pandamatics Underwriting

Pandamatics Underwriting is Asia’s first and only pure cyber insurance coverholder, backed by Hiscox and Chaucer from Lloyd’s of London, and combines international insurance experience with technical knowledge, innovation, and transparency to address client-specific cyber risk.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

