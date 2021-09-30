Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – NAT fleet expansion program under development. Strong market expected.

This plan is now well under way. At this time, we have agreed to sell one of our ships. We expect the transaction to be fixed and firm shortly.

In our message of July 28, 2021, we informed the market that we are working to sell a few ships and to buy some ships. For your easy reference, the message of July 28 is enclosed.

As indicated above, we look at further sales and purchases of suezmaxes in the time to come.



The market for our 25 suezmaxes is finely balanced. We agree with those (analysts) who now expect a strong upswing.



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

