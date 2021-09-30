ProShares Launches Three New Thematic ETFs Focused on Business Innovations

“Each ETF is designed to offer investors exposure to a rapidly changing industry, from the automation of manufacturing, to enhanced analytics and big data processing, to powering the transition to clean energy,” said ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir. “We are pleased to expand our family of ETFs with these new funds.”

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the launch of three new thematic ETFs: ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (Ticker: MAKX), ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (Ticker: DAT) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (Ticker: CTEX).

The new ETFs and their indexes are:

ProShares ETF Ticker Index ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF CTEX S&P Kensho Cleantech Index ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF DAT FactSet Big Data Refiners Index ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF MAKX S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF

CTEX, DAT and MAKX join retail disruption, infrastructure and pet care ETFs at ProShares. “Over the past few years, we have grown our presence in the thematic ETF space, and we look forward to offering investors more innovative products in the future,” said Scott Helfstein, executive director, thematic investing at ProShares.

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, with more than $59 billion in assets. The company is a leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate hedged bond, thematics and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

Important Information

Shares of any ETF are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. These ProShares ETFs are subject to certain risks, including the risk that the funds may not track the performance of the index and that the funds’ market price may fluctuate, which may decrease performance. There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective.