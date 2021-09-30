checkAd

American Premium Water Corp. (OTC HIPH) Announces All CaliBear Pre-Orders Have Been Shipped

The Company is focusing on retail and wholesale distribution as part of the JV with CaliBear Life LLC. to complement the www.Calibearlife.com e-commerce store 

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has shipped out all CaliBear Life LLC (“CaliBear”) pre-orders received associated with the JV between APW and CaliBear LIfe LLC. The Company has inventory in stock and is ready to ship orders to online and retail customers; a discount code CALI10 is being offered to investors and first time users.  

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am happy to announce that the Company has shipped out all of the CaliBear CBD products that were pre-ordered in the past month. Products are now available for purchase on the CaliBear website (www.calibearlife.com). 

“Our partnership with the AVP has given us tremendous exposure to the brand; the last two tournaments of the year provided us the opportunity to showcase the CaliBear Company. We are working with distributors and retailers to send products to stores for CaliBear’s retail launch. It's a very exciting time for the Company and I look forward to keeping shareholders up to date on deliveries and other CaliBear activities over the next few weeks,” concluded Mr. Fishoff. 

To learn more about American Premium Water Corporation and the CaliBear JV, click this link to see the Company’s presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference and its recent television appearance on “New to the Street” featuring Company CEO Ryan Fishoff and COO David Howell.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company’s Twitter account @AmericanPremium and CEO Ryan Fishoff @RyanFishoff on Twitter for future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company. Parties are also encouraged to follow on Instagram Team CaliBear @CaliBearCBd

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes CaliBear (www.calibearlife.com) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).   

Safe Harbor Notice 

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.  Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Investor Relations
888-983-0054
info@americanpremiumwater.com





