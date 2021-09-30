EHT Secures Disaster Recovery Service Contract & Ships PowerWagons to Louisiana

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is pleased to announce that it has secured a contract …

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA. Operation Blue Roof is currently working in Louisiana to provide homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is pleased to announce that it has secured a contract alongside its government contractor partner WG Pitts Group, Inc ("WG Pitts") through Operation Blue Roof to complete disaster recovery services in Louisiana, utilizing EHT's suite of renewable energy products and the Company's high-efficiency solar PowerWagons.

EHT is partnering with WG Pitts to provide the temporary roofing to homeowners with EHT providing its renewable technology to power the recovery efforts. WG Pitts is a full-service construction and land development firm headquartered in Florida that provides services as a general contractor, construction manager, design-builder and owners representative with significant experience working for private developers, large real estate development companies as well as U.S. government and state agencies.

The contract represents over $2M in revenue for the Company which will start immediately in Louisiana where the lasting effects of Hurricane Ida can still be felt, leaving thousands of people without power and running water. The contract will be completed through a 50/50 partnership agreement between EHT and WG Pitts with additional contracts to be pursued through the partnership.

As part of the recovery efforts, EHT is shipping solar PowerWagon's to Louisiana to assist with powering the WG Pitts construction equipment. The Company's PowerWagon's are equipped with the latest in high-efficiency solar technology and generate solar power from every side of the unit, storing it on the onboard battery and power distribution system leaving power available for overnight use.

"This contract demonstrates the versatility of EHT's solar technologies and will serve as a test case for use in future disaster recovery efforts" said John Gamble, CEO of EHT. "WG Pitts is an excellent partner to pursue this initiative and bring relief to those affected by Hurricane Ida. Our PowerWagon's are perfectly positioned to power construction equipment in areas without power or running water, which will fast track efforts to get people back in their homes. EHT is expanding our reach and capability to meet the demand while doing our part to ensure a more sustainable future for the planet."