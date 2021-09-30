Glass Bonding Adhesives Production by 2031 to Increase 3X higher than current Level, Producers Emphasize on Premium Quality Products

The glass bonding adhesives market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers glass bonding adhesives demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including product type and end use industry. It also highlights strategies adopted by market players to increase glass bonding adhesives sales

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass bonding adhesives market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the assessment period 2020-2030.

Rising demand for glass bonding adhesives from various industries including automotive, aerospace and electronics enabling the market growth. As per a report by United Nations, the global urban population is forecast to increase at 70% by 2050. Urbanization is expected to result in higher demand for construction activities globally, subsequently creating a conducive environment for sales of glass bonding adhesives.

Besides these, increasing preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles across the globe is presenting a positive demand outlook. The ability of glass bonding adhesives to offer cost-effective adhesion along with excellent vibrational damping properties is bolstering scope for application in the automotive sector.

Spurred by the growing demand, leading manufacturers are incorporating polyurethane, silicone, and epoxy among others in the manufacturing of glass bonding adhesives. Access to diverse resources of raw materials will enable sustainable growth in the market through the forecast period.

Availability of labor at affordable cost, expansion of the manufacturing sector, and rising foreign investment will position Asia Pacific as a highly lucrative market. Meanwhile, demand outlook for North America will remain optimistic owing to the presence of robust automotive industry and growing industrialization.

"Spurred by the expansion of building & construction industry, the demand for glass bonding adhesives will continue soaring in the forthcoming years. Apart from this, manufacturers are focusing on introducing new range of products, which will aid the expansion of the market in the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst