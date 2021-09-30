checkAd

Mobile Hospitals Market to Expand at CAGR of 10.1%; Key Role Played During COVID-19 Pandemic Strengthens Growth Prospects, Finds TMR

Need to serve patients suffering from chronic diseases to reduce burden on hospitals and healthcare clinics creates opportunities

Adoption of advanced imaging equipment such as PET-CT scan in mobile hospital units in the U.S. makes North America a significant market for mobile hospitals

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing need for medical assistance, inadequate availability of static medical centers at remote locations, and renovations of existing hospitals are some of the key factors driving the mobile hospitals market. Mobile hospitals are an extension of a hospital or a clinic that have emerged to be a viable solution for treating isolated and underserved populations. Mobile hospitals also play a role in coordination during emergencies such as accidents and natural calamities. The growing government funding to expand healthcare services is also providing impetus for the development of mobile hospitals.

The role of mobile hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened the effectiveness of the model for healthcare services on the wheels. Mobile hospitals served to be the medium to reach out to COVID-19 patients that did not have access to medical care at fixed locations. These services improved assistance in tracking and testing critical care patients, improved support for registering health reports and medical appointments, and increased the overall rate of patient care. Owing to this, governments are evaluating if mobile hospitals can be an extension of healthcare services in general.

The mobile hospitals market is anticipated to reach the valuation of US$ 52.8 Bn by 2031.

Mobile Hospitals Market – Key Findings of Report

Demonstrated Effectiveness for Emergency Healthcare for War, Natural Calamities-afflicted Individuals Manifests Growth

The effectiveness and service rendered via mobile hospitals for calamities and wars have magnified the confidence for them to be part of mainstream healthcare services. The outbreak of diseases and incidence of injury during situations of crisis requires emergency medical care to prevent it from deteriorating. The unavailability of regular healthcare services at remote and interior locations bank upon mobile healthcare to serve the affected. This manifests the demand in the mobile hospitals market.

