checkAd

Citrix Among 2021’s 100 Best Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) revealed its annual list of the 2021 100 Best Companies today, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) was among the companies that earned a spot.

“Working parents and caregivers have had to shoulder so much responsibility throughout the pandemic, and our 100 Best Companies continue to offer support through their generous programs and benefits,” says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. “These companies have made the needs of their employees a priority, and we celebrate their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture where this critical talent pool can thrive.”

The 2021 Seramount 100 Best Companies list is determined by a rigorous process in which applicants must respond to more than 400 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more. It also includes surveys of the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them.

Citrix completed the process and was named to the list based on its:

  • Focus on inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, backup childcare.
  • How it has supported employees throughout COVID-19.

“The best benefits programs support the whole person and provide for their financial, physical, intellectual, social, and environmental well-being,” said Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix. “At Citrix, we continually think outside the traditional one-size-fits all box and provide malleable compensation and benefits packages that meet our employees where they are and address their unique needs, and we are pleased to be recognized by Seramount for our efforts.”

In addition to making the list of 100 Best Companies, Citrix was also ranked among the top 10 on Seramount’s 2021 Best Companies for Dads list. The recognitions are the latest in a series of workplace accolades Citrix has received, including:

  • Finalist for the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work in Central America and the Caribbean 2021
  • Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2021 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality
  • Forbes 2020 America’s Most Just Companies
  • Working Mother 2020 Best Companies for Dads
  • Disability Equality Index (DEI) 2020 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
  • 2020 India Workplace Equality Index Gold Employer

To learn more about Citrix and the opportunities it provides for employees to innovate and grow, click here.

Seite 1 von 3
Citrix Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citrix Among 2021’s 100 Best Companies Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) revealed its annual list of the 2021 100 Best Companies today, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) was among the companies that earned a spot. “Working parents and caregivers have had to shoulder so much …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Citrix Arms Canadian Companies in War for Talent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Citrix Arms Companies in War for Talent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Citrix Radically Simplifies App Delivery and Security
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Southern Housing Group Simplifies Work with Citrix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21LYNX: Wird Citrix Systems übernommen?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
14.09.21Synopsys Transforms Workspace Security with Citrix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten