Citrix Among 2021’s 100 Best Companies

“Working parents and caregivers have had to shoulder so much responsibility throughout the pandemic, and our 100 Best Companies continue to offer support through their generous programs and benefits,” says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. “These companies have made the needs of their employees a priority, and we celebrate their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture where this critical talent pool can thrive.”

Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) revealed its annual list of the 2021 100 Best Companies today, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) was among the companies that earned a spot.

The 2021 Seramount 100 Best Companies list is determined by a rigorous process in which applicants must respond to more than 400 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more. It also includes surveys of the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them.

Citrix completed the process and was named to the list based on its:

Focus on inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, backup childcare.

How it has supported employees throughout COVID-19.

“The best benefits programs support the whole person and provide for their financial, physical, intellectual, social, and environmental well-being,” said Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix. “At Citrix, we continually think outside the traditional one-size-fits all box and provide malleable compensation and benefits packages that meet our employees where they are and address their unique needs, and we are pleased to be recognized by Seramount for our efforts.”

In addition to making the list of 100 Best Companies, Citrix was also ranked among the top 10 on Seramount’s 2021 Best Companies for Dads list. The recognitions are the latest in a series of workplace accolades Citrix has received, including:

Finalist for the Fortune 100 Best Places to Work in Central America and the Caribbean 2021

100 Best Places to Work in Central America and the Caribbean 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2021 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality

Forbes 2020 America’s Most Just Companies

Working Mother 2020 Best Companies for Dads

Disability Equality Index (DEI) 2020 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

2020 India Workplace Equality Index Gold Employer

To learn more about Citrix and the opportunities it provides for employees to innovate and grow, click here.