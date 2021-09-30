checkAd

Flowserve Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Highlighting Progress on ESG Initiatives

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today the release of its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

This report, previously known as Flowserve’s Sustainability Report, details the progress of our ESG performance, our approach to building a more sustainable future, and how we’re enabling our customers to achieve their sustainability goals.

“While 2020 presented many challenges to people and businesses around the world, it also reinforced our focus on sustainability and the importance of delivering on our purpose every day,” said Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer. “As we look to the future, we are committed to reducing our own environmental footprint and supporting our customers through our innovative solutions as they continue their energy transformation journey, helping make the world better now and for generations to come,” he added.

The 2020 ESG Report highlights Flowserve’s commitment to supporting its customers through the energy transition of the future with our increased investment in innovation and product development. Additional achievements from 2020 highlighted in the ESG Report include:

  • Record level safety performance, including in our COVID-19-related protocols
  • Significant progress on reducing our emissions and staying on track to meet our 2030 carbon emission reduction target
  • Sustainability-focused product development process, which helped design and improve a number of products
  • Continued commitment to strengthen our culture through our diversity, equity and inclusion program

Additionally, throughout the past year, we’ve taken steps to evolve our sustainability and ESG reporting. “In our 2020 ESG Report, we made important advancements by including greater detail around material ESG areas while maintaining alignment with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) criteria and the goals set forth in the Paris Climate Agreement,” said Lanesha Minnix, chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

For more information on Flowserve’s ESG and sustainability progress, or to access the Flowserve 2020 ESG Report or 2020 ESG Report Executive Summary, visit our Corporate Sustainability page on Flowserve.com.

Flowserve Contacts

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company’s Web site at www.flowserve.com.

