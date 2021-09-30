Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced its schedule of October events where thought leaders will discuss digital-first engagement strategies and how to leverage artificial intelligence (AI), automated quality management (AQM) and workforce management (WFM) solutions to improve customer experience in banking and healthcare.

Join Verint’s Megan Brown, vice president, cognitive solutions, Intelligent Self-Service, for this event titled, “A Smart Start: Pre-Built Intelligence to Drive Your Digital Transformation.” Although businesses and their brands are unique and dynamic, there is a unified patient voice that can drive digital engagement strategy. Attendees will learn how AI that listens and understands the patient can provide a smart start in addressing the Engagement Capacity Gap with real-time patient support.

Optimized Branch Staffing: Responding to Volatile Customer Demand

Banking Administration Institute (BAI)-sponsored online event

Oct. 13, 2 p.m. ET

Savvy leaders are using branch banking workforce management to act fast and develop new branch operating models that are tailored to the customers they serve. Attendees will learn how a modern, accurate, and fit-for-purpose solution with staffing scenarios and robust scheduling can help the planning and execution of the right branch network strategy. Verint’s Jackie Hudson, global vice president and general manager and one of the industry’s leading branch and workforce optimization professionals, and Robert Bitten, product manager, Verint Branch Workforce Management are among the presenters.

Automated Quality Management—Easing Work-from-Home Pain

Online event hosted by CRMXchange

Oct. 13, 1 p.m. ET

Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, and Verint’s Kelly Koelliker, senior director of content marketing, will discuss how AQM is helping companies manage today’s contact center workforce with a mix of in-office, work-from-home and hybrid agents. Attendees will learn how AQM is helping companies:

Improve the quality, efficiency, and compliance of interactions.

Deploy AI to measure and increase agent empathy.

Drive employee engagement and retention for at-home workers.

Conversational AI: The Future of Customer Service?

Online event

Oct. 13, 2 p.m. ET

There is no doubt that conversational AI has the potential to deliver far more personalized customer service at lower cost by combining historical data and natural language processing that continuously learns from interactions. The impact on customer loyalty and retention is enormous. Join Verint’s Jen Snell, vice president, product strategy and marketing, Intelligent Self-Service, and a panel of experts to find out what is possible with conversational AI today and how this technology will transform customer service.