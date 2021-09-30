checkAd

Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce New Date for Fund Name Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) today announced that the closed-end funds’ names are expected to change from “Wells Fargo” to “Allspring” on December 6, 2021. This date replaces the previously announced date of October 11, 2021. The Board of Trustees of the Wells Fargo Funds approved the closed-end fund name changes to include the name Allspring on July 15, 2021.

The new closed-end fund names will be:

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH)
Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EOD)

WFAM will be changing its company name to Allspring Global Investments upon the closing of the previously announced sale transaction of WFAM by Wells Fargo & Company to GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. The new corporate name is expected to go into effect on the closing date of the transaction, which is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The fund name changes are also subject to the closing of the transaction.

WFAM is the trade name used by the asset management businesses of Wells Fargo and includes Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC, the investment adviser to each of the funds, Wells Capital Management Incorporated, a sub-adviser to each of the funds, and Wells Fargo Asset Management (International) Limited, a sub-adviser to Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund.

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end income fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk.

The Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

The Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund’s secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.

Wertpapier


