Hospital Care at Home Henry Ford Health System and Contessa Partner to Create New Choice for Patients

Henry Ford Health System announced a new partnership today with the nation’s leading operator of high-acuity home care, Contessa, an Amedisys company (NASDAQ: AMED). The joint venture’s high-acuity home care offering includes Hospital Care at Home, Skilled Nursing Care at Home and Palliative Care at Home, which brings all the essential elements of hospital, rehabilitation and medical care for skilled nursing patients and broader palliative care services into the comfort of patients’ homes. This first-for-Michigan at-home option is proven to decrease costs and improve outcomes for enrolled patients.

Henry Ford Hospital (Photo: Business Wire)

Hospital Care at Home is for patients with a variety of acute conditions who would otherwise be admitted to the hospital. Under the program, eligible patients will have the option to choose to have their care provided from the comfort and convenience of their home through a combination of in-person and virtual care.

“There has never been a more important time for us to partner with our patients and members along their entire healthcare journey and to give them the choices they want and need,” said Wright Lassiter, III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System. “We are excited to partner with Contessa for this opportunity to build on our strong foundation of home health care and further integrate the care and coverage we provide to improve the experience and the outcomes our customers deserve.”

Contessa’s model is proven to drive better patient outcomes and increase patient satisfaction. Historically, on average, the model reduces readmission rates by 44%; decreases the mean length of a hospital stay by 35%; and has a patient satisfaction score of more than 90%. This patient-centered approach empowers patients to take control of their health in a setting that is familiar and less stressful – their home.

Contessa’s model for high-acuity home care has grown exponentially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership will be a key addition to Henry Ford’s ongoing efforts to manage capacity levels across its hospitals, especially during these challenging times.

“Henry Ford Health System is committed to putting its patients at the center of its care delivery, and Henry Ford Hospital Care at Home is a natural extension of that passion. This model personalizes care for acute and chronic conditions, while lowering costs and increasing patient satisfaction. Contessa is honored to partner with Henry Ford to bring this level of care to the people of Michigan,” said Contessa CEO Travis Messina.

