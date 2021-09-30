checkAd

‘Helbiz One’ E-Scooter Designed by Pininfarina Now Available for Pre-Order

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced its first electric scooter intended for sale, Helbiz One is now available for pre-order.

‘Helbiz One’ E-Scooter Designed by Pininfarina Now Available for Pre-Order (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz One was designed by international design house Pininfarina to embody the Italian design culture and underscore the Company’s core values of sustainability, efficiency and safety. Each device comes equipped with front and rear shock absorbers, LED indicator lights and display, a dedicated smartphone app, and a bluetooth system. It also features 3 driving modes: eco, city and sport.

Helbiz One e-scooters are available for pre-order at Helbiz.com/HelbizOne with a $15 deposit. Each e-scooter will retail for $1,299 and include an insurance policy. The e-scooters are expected to be available in the US market by early 2022.

“We are excited to open the pre-order process for Helbiz One, our first e-scooter intended for consumer purchase. As the micro-mobility market grows at a rapid pace, Helbiz continues to deliver new offerings to meet that demand. We are proud to partner with Pininfarina to design and produce Helbiz One, the most innovative e-scooter on the market,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

About Pininfarina

Pininfarina, founded in 1930, is an internationally recognized design company. With offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States, it is an emblem of Italian design that is unique in the world. It works with Ferrari, Lamborghini, Jeep, Chrysler, Maserati, Stellates group, and other brands. Pininfarina is not only the world leader in automotive design. It has completed more than 600 projects in different areas over the course of nine decades and has received numerous international awards.

