Organic Garage Reports Second Quarter Results

Organic Garage Ltd. (“ Organic Garage ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1 ), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based products, is pleased to announce the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 (“Q2”). The Company has a Fiscal Year End of January 31.

Working capital of $1.9 million from working capital of $1.0 million at January 31, 2021 and a working capital deficit of $-0.3 million as at July 31, 2020

of $1.9 million from working capital of $1.0 million at January 31, 2021 and a working capital deficit of $-0.3 million as at July 31, 2020 Cash balance of $2.5 million from $1.6 million as at January 31, 2021 and $0.9 million as at July 31, 2020

of $2.5 million from $1.6 million as at January 31, 2021 and $0.9 million as at July 31, 2020 Gross profit dollars increased from $2.19 million to $2.25 million, representing a 2.5% increase over the same period

increased from $2.19 million to $2.25 million, representing a 2.5% increase over the same period Sales decreased from $8.1 million to $6.8 million as the impact of Covid-19 overstocking subsided

decreased from $8.1 million to $6.8 million as the impact of Covid-19 overstocking subsided Adjusted net loss 1 improved from an adjusted net loss of $201,724 to reach adjusted net loss of $70,134

improved from an adjusted net loss of $201,724 to reach adjusted net loss of $70,134 Store wages and benefits decreased by 17.3% due to improved efficiencies

decreased by 17.3% due to improved efficiencies Administrative wages and benefits decreased by 22.3% due to improved efficiencies

Net loss: The Company had a net loss of $-383,130 for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $-201,724 for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily related to non-cash stock-based compensation offset by improved gross margins, decreases in store wages and benefits, administrative wages and benefits and transportation costs related to the Company’s phase out of warehouse operations.

The Company completed its shift to a decentralized distribution model in April 2021, and successfully entered into an agreement to sub-lease the facility located at 50 Akron Road for the remainder of the lease term. During the three months ended July 31, 2021, the Company’s incremental savings were approximately $238,000, consisting primarily of savings related to wages and benefits, transportation, and rent.

Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage, commented, “We are very pleased with our strong Q2 results which built on our Q1 performance and have put the Company on a promising trajectory for the remainder of the year. Our gross profit improvement is a testament to the focus that management has put into our strategic purchasing process. We have received great feedback on the expansion of our Hand-Picked Partners roster, which now includes Cheese Boutique and Tori’s Bakeshop.