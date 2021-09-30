Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) and national public warning solutions, today announced the company will showcase its market-leading population alerting, public safety and emergency response technologies, and present several sessions next week, at the European Emergency Number Association (EENA) Conference taking place in Riga, Latvia. Everbridge will serve as a main sponsor of the premier public safety event.

Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Countrywide Public Warning, AI for Public Safety, and Emergency Response at European Emergency Number Association (EENA) Conference 2021

A pioneer in Public Warning and Critical Event Management (CEM) for public safety, supporting governments, enterprises, medical emergency first responders, law enforcement, universities, airports, and healthcare organizations, Everbridge will showcase its latest countrywide population alerting, AI for public safety and emergency response capabilities on October 6th - 8th in Booth 9. Everbridge leaders will also discuss best practices for monitoring, analyzing and responding to global threats, supporting Next Generation 112, mitigating cyber and IT incidents, and helping oganisations remain resilient before, during, and after a crisis.

Serving as a key partner to SIA REMU (Système d’Intelligence Artificielle) – the artificial Intelligence (AI) system for medical emergency regulation, Everbridge/Techwan will share insights on AI technology for helping improve the overall performance of medical emergency calls. Everbridge will present on this important initiative, demonstrating the power of technology specifically developed to help organizations effectively handle emergency, crisis, and special situations by enhancing situational awareness, collaboration, and coordination of resources to accelerate decision making.

Everbridge presentations at the EENA Conference 2021 include:

Day 1 (October 6)

Peter ter Beek, Director, Implementation Services, Everbridge Public Warning “6 Steps to Success: Implementing a National Public Warning System”



Day 2 (October 7)

Vincent Geffray, Senior Director, Everbridge Product Marketing “Accelerating Medical Emergency Response with AI” “SAGA For When Every Second Counts”

Michael Sargeant, Senior Manager, Everbridge Public Warning

Manuel Cornelisse, Chief Sales Officer, Everbridge Public Warning “Pioneering Next Generation Public Warning”

Manuel Cornelisse, Chief Sales Officer, Everbridge Public Warning

“The past year proved the need for a fresh approach to disaster response, public safety, and country-wide population alerting,” said Everbridge’s Valerie Risk, Vice President, Everbridge Public Warning Solutions. “Everbridge provides the most comprehensive suite of software solutions for helping governments and organisations save lives and keep their operations running through one unified platform. We look forward to sharing our expertise and experience at the EENA 2021 Conference.”

More local, state, and national governments across the globe deploy the Everbridge population alerting solutions than any other provider, offering the ability to reach over two billion residents and visitors in more than 200 countries in case of digital threats: such as ransomware, cyberattacks, and IT disruptions; manmade threats: such as geo-political, terrorist attacks, and industrial accidents; and natural disasters: such as floods, severe storms, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and wildfires.

Everbridge enables the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa; entire states including California, New York, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Florida, Odisha, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands; counties within 49 of the 50 U.S. states and within all of Canada’s provinces, many of the largest cities in the world, and in support of the most populous Native American and First Nations tribes and indigenous populations across the globe. Everbridge also powers the population alerting front-end of the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) gateway for the U.S. Federal Government to supplement their own communication channels for issuing live emergency and Presidential Alerts across the United States.

Visit Everbridge at Booth 9 to learn how organisations can stand at the forefront of digital transformation and operate from a position of enterprise-wide resilience.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit https://www.everbridge.com/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005578/en/