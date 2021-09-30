checkAd

Salesforce Powers Up Their Partnership with Bridgeline’s Hawksearch Site Search Software

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

Woburn, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Hawksearch software launched an updated ‘Lightning-Ready’ integration for Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. The exclusive new connector empowers customers to increase conversions through advanced search, personalization, recommendations, and navigation.

As the newest addition to Bridgeline software portfolio, Hawksearch is developing fully dedicated resources to their expansive partner network. The committed resources are able quickly identify and support new growth opportunities for customers of Salesforce.

Hawksearch brings new capabilities to enterprises within Salesforce Commerce Cloud as an AI-based search solution with no need for intensive IT support, with an easy-to-use interface to manage the merchandising and provide actionable insights about their customers behaviors and buying habits.

The CEO of Bridgeline Digital, Ari Kahn says, "We are proud to offer Salesforce B2B Commerce customers an ‘Amazon-like' experience for their buyers. I look forward to providing new growth opportunities to eCommerce sites through our newly expanded partnership with Salesforce.”

Hawksearch enriches the online buying experience for several global enterprise customers on Salesforce, including one of Australia’s leading FMCGs, New Zealand’s largest grocery retailer, and MRC Global, an international distributor of manufacturing products. The Hawksearch team’s wealth of experience in increasing conversion for leading enterprises on Salesforce is a unique new benefit to the Salesforce marketplace.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salesforce Powers Up Their Partnership with Bridgeline’s Hawksearch Site Search Software Woburn, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Hawksearch software launched an updated ‘Lightning-Ready’ integration for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual ...
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
RoodMicrotec: Urteile seitens des Berufungsgerichts bestätigt
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...