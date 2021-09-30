checkAd

New Data Highlighting Itch Reduction with Topical Roflumilast in Multiple Dermatologic Conditions Presented at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress

  • Topical roflumilast provided significant improvements in severity and burden of itch in Phase 3 plaque psoriasis studies, as well as Phase 2 studies in seborrheic dermatitis and scalp and body psoriasis.
  • Quality of life improvements were achieved starting as early as week two
  • Pivotal studies support potential use of roflumilast cream as effective and well-tolerated non-steroidal topical therapy for plaque psoriasis

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, today announced new patient-reported outcome data that show topical roflumilast provides significant reductions in itch, a common and bothersome symptom of multiple dermatologic conditions. Once-daily roflumilast cream reduced both the severity and burden of itch, and improved quality of life, in the DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 Phase 3 pivotal studies in chronic plaque psoriasis. In addition, in two separate Phase 2 studies, topical roflumilast foam showed a robust and rapid reduction of itch in scalp and body psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. These data were presented at the annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress (Sept 29 – Oct 2).

Itch is the most frequently reported symptom associated with dermatologic conditions such as plaque psoriasis, scalp psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis, severely impacting patients’ quality of life. These robust and consistent data across multiple indications demonstrate that topical roflumilast significantly improved both the severity and burden of itch, that symptoms improved quickly and continued improving through the course of treatment,” said Patrick Burnett, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Chief Medical Officer of Arcutis. “Meaningfully impacting symptoms that matter most to patients, such as itch, is at the core of Arcutis’ mission. Topical roflumilast continues to demonstrate strong efficacy with a safety and tolerability profile that, if approved, should enable chronic use and the ability to use across the body.”

