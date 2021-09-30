checkAd

OSS Wins Mobile Datacenter Project for the Transportable Edge

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, won a new program for a government mobile intelligence command center.

The deployment will leverage the company’s unique AI on the FLY technology consisting of a cluster of eight networked OSS Gen 4 PCIe SDS-3U GPU-accelerated servers in a rugged equipment rack. They will be powered by the latest AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processors, which are ideal for field-programmable gate array (FPGA) data acquisition, recording and GPU accelerated AI Inference.

Each SDS-3U system will record and store raw RF data from field antennas onto high-speed SSDs in two easily removable, encrypted drive packs. OSS’ high speed PCIe Gen 4 switched interconnect will then transport the data to four Gen 4 GPUs for signal analysis using the latest AI deep learning frameworks. When networked and racked in the transportable mobile command center, the eight SDS-3U server cluster can be deployed at the very edge in minutes.

“This mobile intelligence application is a perfect example of our strength in the AI Transportable segment of edge computing, as it requires the highest performance in a challenging environment,” stated OSS CEO, David Raun. “Our new SDS-3U is a great addition to our line of rugged SDS servers. It gives our customers the flexibility to choose encrypting data on the move, using our OSS Ion Accelerator 6.x SAN and NAS software, or encrypt data at rest using superior NVMe self-encrypting drives.”

SDS-3U-4a servers are ideally suited for this application, as they can be housed in highly ruggedized mobile containers, shelters or vehicles where they can support end-to-end AI workflows and on-the-spot decision making without the need to access a remote centralized datacenter.

“Our rugged SDS server demonstrates how we continue to push the boundaries of high-performance edge computing, where speed, security and reliability are the most critical factors in AI transportable applications,” said Raun.

The systems will feature up to sixteen PCIe 4.0, FIPS 140-2 encryption compliant U.2 NVMe SSD drives, up to four NVIDIA Quadro RTX A6000 GPUs and high-speed NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 SmartNICs. These components will enable the system to deliver unprecedented acceleration and flexibility for AI, data analytics and high-performance edge computing.

The system represents the highest performance, most secure FIPS 140-2 solution required by today’s government and enterprise AI edge applications. OSS plans to make initial deliveries of the system in the fourth quarter of 2021, with additional deployments expected through 2022.

