ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO EV Selected as Exclusive Vehicle for Celebrity Race during Canadian E-Fest

Company’s Flagship SOLO EV to be Showcased at International All-Electric Street Racing Series

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, today announced that its flagship SOLO EV has been selected as the exclusive vehicle used in a celebrity race on July 1st, 2022 at the Canadian E-Fest, a three-day festival that showcases the latest innovations in the EV space.

The Canadian E-Fest—which includes various events such as a sustainability conference, concerts, a variety of fan experiences and a celebrity race—precedes the 2022 Vancouver E-Prix, an all-electric international street-racing series culminating in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on July 2, 2022. The celebrity race, which features several well-known personalities from cinema, music and professional sports, will compete in ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO EV – an all-electric, single-seat, three-wheeled electric vehicle that is revolutionizing the urban driving experience.

“Our participation as the exclusive vehicle for the celebrity race at the Canadian E-Fest is a testament to the fun and unique driving experience that our flagship SOLO EV provides,” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “Formula E is the premier zero-emissions racing series globally and our partnership through the Canadian E-Fest —which is just a short distance from our headquarters in Vancouver, Canada— is an excellent way to support this purpose-driven, global initiative towards vehicle electrification.”

ElectraMeccanica began production of the SOLO EV a year ago with its manufacturing partner and strategic investor, Zongshen Industrial Group. The initial production vehicles were primarily used for retail expansion, test drive events, fleet demonstrations, marketing and final on-road engineering enhancements. Recently, the Company announced that it will begin customer deliveries of the SOLO EV beginning October 4, 2021 and steadily increase deliveries to pre-order customers as production ramps. To pre-order a custom SOLO EV, please click here.

