Logiq Engages The Benchmark Company to Explore Restructuring Initiative

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has engaged The Benchmark Company to assist Logiq in a recently announced restructuring initiative for enhancing shareholder value.

These alternatives could include, among others, mergers and acquisitions for Logiq’s DataLogiq business, which provides data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solutions. It could also include the spinoff of Logiq’s AppLogiq business into another public or private company, IPO or trade sale. AppLogiq includes PayLogiq e-Wallet, GoLogiq hyper-local food delivery, and other mobile e-commerce solutions, as well as a recently announced mobile fintech platform for microlending.

“Our e-commerce, m-commerce and fintech markets present a multitude of opportunities for consolidation, strategic partnerships, and other potential transactions,” stated Brent Suen, president of Logiq. “In particular, the fragmented digital marketing industry offers attractive opportunities for consolidation, whereas the Southeast Asia fintech market offers great potential for growth.

“In light of this, management and our board of directors concluded that it would be an opportune time to evaluate potential M&A and other strategic alternatives with the assistance of Benchmark, and with the ultimate goal of maximizing shareholder value.”

About The Benchmark Company
Founded in 1988 and based in New York City, The Benchmark Company is engaged in equity research, sales and trading, investment banking, M&A and strategic advisory services. The firm has built a reputation for delivering superior client service, market access, and in-depth market and industry expertise. Benchmark is committed to its clients’ success. The firm’s team of experienced professionals work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and goals, and offers sound, unbiased guidance by drawing on the significant resources from across its nationwide service platform. Its collaborative ‘Benchmark Team’ approach is focused on partnering with clients to provide significant value and build long-term relationships. To learn more, visit www.benchmarkcompany.com.

