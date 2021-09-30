Evercel Urges Shareholders to Support Continued Progress by Voting White Card and Sets Record Straight on Former Chairman’s Misleading Statements

As we have written to you in recent weeks, Evercel and its board are keenly focused on taking steps to move into the future to build shareholder value. These include significant and positive steps forward, including closing the ZAGG transaction earlier this year, moving towards a listing on the OTCQX market for greater liquidity and frequent reporting and the recently approved $20 million share repurchase program.

We continue to believe that the last thing the Company needs is a costly, distracting and disruptive proxy contest. Sadly, however, the wealthy 78-year-old former Chairman Jim Gerson, who was forced to resign from the Company, is continuing to try and drag the Company backward, issuing vindictive, mudslinging diatribes in press releases designed to distract you from the truth. We do not wish to engage in a prolonged war of words – but because your vote is important, we believe it is yet again necessary to clarify a few key points as you consider how to vote at the upcoming annual meeting: