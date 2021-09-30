Evercel Urges Shareholders to Support Continued Progress by Voting White Card and Sets Record Straight on Former Chairman’s Misleading Statements
MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercel, Inc. [OTC Pink: EVRC] (the “Company”) today issued the following statement in response to misstatements contained in James Gerson’s latest
statement to the public.
Dear Valued Shareholders:
As we have written to you in recent weeks, Evercel and its board are keenly focused on taking steps to move into the future to build shareholder value. These include significant and positive steps forward, including closing the ZAGG transaction earlier this year, moving towards a listing on the OTCQX market for greater liquidity and frequent reporting and the recently approved $20 million share repurchase program.
We continue to believe that the last thing the Company needs is a costly, distracting and disruptive proxy contest. Sadly, however, the wealthy 78-year-old former Chairman Jim Gerson, who was forced to resign from the Company, is continuing to try and drag the Company backward, issuing vindictive, mudslinging diatribes in press releases designed to distract you from the truth. We do not wish to engage in a prolonged war of words – but because your vote is important, we believe it is yet again necessary to clarify a few key points as you consider how to vote at the upcoming annual meeting:
-
Mr. Gerson’s effort is motivated by his personal vendetta to gain outsized influence over Evercel after resigning as a result of his own actions. Mr. Gerson misleadingly
claims his campaign is “not about Jim Gerson,” but the fact is that he is trying to change the bylaws to expand the Board so he—who owns less than 12% of Evercel’s outstanding shares—can install
his long-time friends—who own a negligible number of shares—as directors and control half of your Board. Giving Mr. Gerson this sort of outsized influence would disrupt the functioning of the
Board, and we believe it is likely to result in the departure of management, who would be trapped in a dysfunctional environment, leaving the Company with no path forward to source or manage new
investments.
-
Mr. Gerson’s resignation was not truly voluntary. Mr. Gerson had no choice but to resign to avoid a formal investigation into his conduct.
All directors—other than his long-time collaborator Mr. Krantz—who were on the Board at the time of his resignation can confirm that Mr. Gerson’s version of events is pure
fabrication. Mr. Gerson’s effort to pretend his departure was truly voluntary is simply untrue and exemplifies his lack of honesty and credibility.
