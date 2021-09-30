checkAd

Safe-T Group Completes the Development of iShield, Its Latest and Most Advanced Cybersecurity Product for Consumers

iShield is a Protective Cybersecurity Product that Identifies, Eliminates and Helps Avoid Security and Data Breach Threats

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, announced today it has completed the development of iShield, an advanced cybersecurity product designed to help consumers as well as small and mid-sized businesses in detecting and defending against dangerous and malicious threats during online browsing activities.

The first version of iShield is expected to launch by the beginning of 2022 and will include protection of consumers’ personal data and identity, control of consumers’ web footprints, encrypted browsing and safe keeping of consumers’ devices. iShield will be offered to users through a recurring monthly or yearly subscription-based pricing model.

Consumers as well as small and mid-sized businesses often face significant IT challenges, as they do not have the same access to, or resources to implement, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions such as those protecting larger organizations. iShield’s new advanced protection solution is designed to provide its users with a robust defense against evolving online threats, along with important privacy and security tools.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T Group, said, "With the development and completion of iShield, Safe-T is adding an important additional layer to its wide range of cybersecurity and privacy solutions portfolio. We are excited to bring our iShield technology to the market to provide a critical new level of protection for users, and we look forward to its commercial launch through our online marketing channels by the beginning of 2022."

About Safe-T Group Ltd.
Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

