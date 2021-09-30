Workhorse Group Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

CINCINNATI, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today announced executive leadership appointments to support its go-forward operating and commercial plans.



“Building an experienced leadership team with deep expertise is of paramount importance as we execute on our plans to transition from an advanced technology start-up to an efficient manufacturing company,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “I am excited to work closely with these proven industry leaders in their new positions. Each will play a critical role in driving our ongoing review of the business, developing our go-forward plans and enabling us to become a leading manufacturer of electric-powered last-mile delivery vehicles.”