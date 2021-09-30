Workhorse Group Announces Executive Leadership Appointments
CINCINNATI, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective
drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today announced executive leadership appointments to support its go-forward operating and commercial plans.
“Building an experienced leadership team with deep expertise is of paramount importance as we execute on our plans to transition from an advanced technology start-up to an efficient manufacturing company,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “I am excited to work closely with these proven industry leaders in their new positions. Each will play a critical role in driving our ongoing review of the business, developing our go-forward plans and enabling us to become a leading manufacturer of electric-powered last-mile delivery vehicles.”
The leadership changes announced today include:
- Greg Ackerson, Workhorse’s Corporate Controller, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, and will report to Mr. Dauch. He succeeds Steve Schrader, who has
left the Company. Mr. Schrader’s departure is not based on any disagreement with the Company's accounting principles or practices or financial statement disclosures. The Company has retained a
leading executive search firm and is conducting a search for a permanent successor, which will include external and internal candidates.
- Jim Harrington, who formerly served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Delphi Technologies, has been appointed as the Company’s Chief
Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, effective August 16, 2021, and reports to Mr. Dauch.
- Josh Anderson, who most recently served in several capacities including as Founder and President of Leiten, President of RexRover, and President of DESCH Systems, has been appointed Chief
Technology Officer, a newly created role responsible for managing and overseeing the development and implementation of Workhorse’s advanced technology into its products, effective September 21,
2021, and reports to Mr. Dauch.
- Jim Peters, formerly Executive Director of Procurement and Supplier Quality Worldwide Operations-Powertrain at American Axle & Manufacturing, has been named Vice President, Purchasing and
Supply Chain, effective September 1, 2021, and reports to Mr. Dauch.
