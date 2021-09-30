Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.

“Ehave is about to release a number of digital information tools and services made to enhance the effectiveness and practicality of Psychedelic treatments, for both patients and the medical community,” stated Roland Rick Perry, editor of the Biotech and Psychedelic Stock Reviews. Adding, “In 2019 Ehave sold its Clinical Software Platform to Zyus Life Sciences a biopharmaceutical company that offers patients cannabinoid and other phyto-therapeutic medical solutions for $3.2 million.”

Ben Kaplan CEO of Ehave stated, “With the successful sale of the cannabis centric platform that contained components specifically designed to be used by medical cannabis patients to efficiently gather and verify patient-reported outcomes and experiences, evaluate treatment progress, enhance patient engagement and improve data modeling we transitioned the Company to providing these same patient reporting and monitoring services to the Psychedelic industry.”

One of the greatest hurdles faced by Psychedelic patients and clinicians is the lack of a clinical framework to provide effective and reliable dosing and administration regimes. The Ehave Platform can be seamlessly incorporated into clinical trial programs and be a valuable tool for the collection of high-quality data that can be shared with patients and clinicians to validate efficacy in Psychedelic-based treatments, further strengthening its broad adoption world-wide.

“The Ehave patient monitoring and reporting services are essential for Psychedelic treatment clinics and the industry as a whole,” stated Perry. “The opening of Ketamine clinics are moving at a rapid pace. While well tolerated and reported as extremely effective, this is a nascent practice and data needs to collected from thousands of patients currently being treated and the 10’s of thousands who are destined to be treated. With the aid of Ehave’s artificial intelligence, the data provided by a broad set of clinics, can fine tune the practice of administering Ketamine treatments with regards to dosage and treatment times, as well as any potential adverse events. We are excited to initiate coverage on Ehave just as they are about to launch their digital monitoring services.”