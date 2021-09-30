checkAd

ME2C Environmental to Present at The Microcap Rodeo Fall Harvest Best Ideas Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 14:31  |  60   |   |   

Management to Present Wednesday, October 6th at 2:30 p.m. ET

CORSICANA, TX, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that management will present at The Microcap Rodeo: Fall Harvest Best Ideas Investor Conference, taking place virtually October 5-8, 2021.

Richard MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation and meet with investors during the event as follows:

2021 Microcap Rodeo: Fall Harvest Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43017

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on The Microcap Rodeo: Fall Harvest Best Ideas Investor Conference, or to register for the event, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About ME2C Environmental

ME2C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary emissions solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than other used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of by-products for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit www.me2cenvironmental.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME2C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ME2C Environmental Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
ME2C Environmental
Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-546-6326
MEEC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ME2C Environmental to Present at The Microcap Rodeo Fall Harvest Best Ideas Investor Conference Management to Present Wednesday, October 6th at 2:30 p.m. ET CORSICANA, TX, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual ...
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
RoodMicrotec: Urteile seitens des Berufungsgerichts bestätigt
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...