New, late-breaking data at EADV highlights emerging clinical profile of amlitelimab (formerly KY1005) in adults with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

New, late-breaking data at EADV highlights emerging clinical profile of amlitelimab (formerly KY1005) in adults with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

  • Low dose arm of the study met the co-primary endpoints of percent change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score from baseline, and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events, through week 16
  • First trial to assess the effects of blocking OX40-Ligand, a key immune system regulator, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
  • Data support amlitelimab as a potential first-in-class anti-OX40-Ligand monoclonal antibody for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis


PARIS September 30, 2021 – Positive results from a Phase 2a study evaluating the safety and efficacy of amlitelimab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key immune system regulator OX40-Ligand, were presented as a late-breaker today at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) 2021 Virtual Congress. In the study, amlitelimab showed significant improvements in signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with a well-tolerated safety profile in adults whose disease cannot be adequately controlled with topical medications or for whom topical medications are not a recommended treatment approach.


        "While new options are increasingly available for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, individual patients have different responses to therapies and therefore require different solutions," said Professor Stephan Weidinger, M.D., Ph.D., Vice Director, Professor, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein. “In the Phase 2a study presented at EADV, amlitelimab was shown to meaningfully improve the signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis patients with moderate to severe disease with an unremarkable safety profile. These early results are exciting, and we look forward to seeking confirmatory data in future amlitelimab clinical trials.

In this Phase 2a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, participants were randomized to either intravenous amlitelimab-low dose (LD) (n=29), intravenous amlitelimab-high dose (HD) (n=30) or placebo (n=29) and were treated every four weeks over a 12-week period. Eligible patients included adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is inadequately controlled with topical therapies such as corticosteroids, or where such therapies were not advisable.

