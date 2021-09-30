checkAd

180 Life Sciences Corp. Continues To Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 14:30  |  83   |   |   

Notice of Allowance Issued for “Method for Reducing Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD)”

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance, from the United States (US) Patent and Trade Office, for application 16/661,769 Method for Reducing Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD)”

Every year 300,000 elderly people suffer a hip fracture in the US with an estimated similar numbers across Europe and 1.3 million worldwide. About 25% of these patients develop a major complication, delirium; they become confused and lose awareness of themselves and their surroundings. This is very serious - patients with delirium have a two-fold greater risk of dying and are four times more likely to require admission to a care home, and a significant number suffer long-term loss of cognitive function or Post-operative delirium or Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD).

Currently, there is no approved therapeutic for preventing the development of delirium/POCD. Prof. Marc Feldmann and Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal, co-founders of 180 Life Sciences, and their colleagues found in a preclinical model that inflammatory mediators released at the time of surgery to fix a broken bone was associated with memory loss in animals. Administration of anti-TNF before surgery resulted in improved outcomes.

180 Life Sciences has exclusively licensed intellectual property on this important discovery and the patents have now issued in the US and UK/EU, with initial coverage to 2031. The scientific findings suggest that administration of an anti-TNF antibody before surgery to block the effect of the inflammatory mediators may reduce, or prevent, the development of delirium in this important and large group of elderly patients. These critical findings form the basis for a randomized controlled clinical trial being planned by 180 Life Sciences and the team at the University of Oxford for elderly patients who are undergoing hip fracture surgery in the UK.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

180 Life Sciences Corp. Continues To Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio Notice of Allowance Issued for “Method for Reducing Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD)”PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual ...
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
RoodMicrotec: Urteile seitens des Berufungsgerichts bestätigt
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...