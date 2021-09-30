180 Life Sciences Corp. Continues To Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio
Notice of Allowance Issued for “Method for Reducing Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD)”
PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the
development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance, from the United States (US) Patent
and Trade Office, for application 16/661,769 “Method for Reducing Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD)”
Every year 300,000 elderly people suffer a hip fracture in the US with an estimated similar numbers across Europe and 1.3 million worldwide. About 25% of these patients develop a major complication, delirium; they become confused and lose awareness of themselves and their surroundings. This is very serious - patients with delirium have a two-fold greater risk of dying and are four times more likely to require admission to a care home, and a significant number suffer long-term loss of cognitive function or Post-operative delirium or Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD).
Currently, there is no approved therapeutic for preventing the development of delirium/POCD. Prof. Marc Feldmann and Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal, co-founders of 180 Life Sciences, and their colleagues found in a preclinical model that inflammatory mediators released at the time of surgery to fix a broken bone was associated with memory loss in animals. Administration of anti-TNF before surgery resulted in improved outcomes.
180 Life Sciences has exclusively licensed intellectual property on this important discovery and the patents have now issued in the US and UK/EU, with initial coverage to 2031. The scientific findings suggest that administration of an anti-TNF antibody before surgery to block the effect of the inflammatory mediators may reduce, or prevent, the development of delirium in this important and large group of elderly patients. These critical findings form the basis for a randomized controlled clinical trial being planned by 180 Life Sciences and the team at the University of Oxford for elderly patients who are undergoing hip fracture surgery in the UK.
