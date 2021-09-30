180 Life Sciences Corp. Continues To Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio

Notice of Allowance Issued for “Method for Reducing Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD)”

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance, from the United States (US) Patent and Trade Office, for application 16/661,769 “Method for Reducing Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD)”



Every year 300,000 elderly people suffer a hip fracture in the US with an estimated similar numbers across Europe and 1.3 million worldwide. About 25% of these patients develop a major complication, delirium; they become confused and lose awareness of themselves and their surroundings. This is very serious - patients with delirium have a two-fold greater risk of dying and are four times more likely to require admission to a care home, and a significant number suffer long-term loss of cognitive function or Post-operative delirium or Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction (POCD).