Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

BRANFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Sachem Capital Corp. ("Sachem") (NYSE American:SACH), today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5 - 8, 2021. Bill Haydon, Chief Investment Officer and Director of Investor Relations at Sachem Capital Corp., will present at the conference. Sachem is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.