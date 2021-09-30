checkAd

Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
BRANFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Sachem Capital Corp. ("Sachem") (NYSE American:SACH), today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held …

BRANFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Sachem Capital Corp. ("Sachem") (NYSE American:SACH), today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5 - 8, 2021. Bill Haydon, Chief Investment Officer and Director of Investor Relations at Sachem Capital Corp., will present at the conference.

Sachem is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as "hard money" loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of real estate assets. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

Investor & Media Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: sach@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: (212) 671-1021

SOURCE: Sachem Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666172/Sachem-Capital-to-Present-at-Microca ...

