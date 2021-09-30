checkAd

Jaguar Health's Founder and CEO Lisa Conte to Be Honored with Pure Earth Impact Award

Award celebrates Ms. Conte's 30-year, unrelenting commitment to supporting Indigenous communities in the Amazon and responsibly harvesting and commercializing the first-ever plant-based oral medicine approved under FDA Botanical GuidanceSAN …

Award celebrates Ms. Conte's 30-year, unrelenting commitment to supporting Indigenous communities in the Amazon and responsibly harvesting and commercializing the first-ever plant-based oral medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Pure Earth, an international non-profit organization that is a leader in the global fight to reduce disease-causing pollution, is awarding Jaguar's Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Conte with an Impact Award. The award will be presented on October 4th at Pure Earth's 2021 Benefit Bash that will be held in New York City.

Ms. Conte has spent the last three decades working with scientists, doctors, ethnobotanists, and traditional healers in support of the effort to bring crofelemer from the rainforest to the shelves of U.S. pharmacies. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, the first and only FDA-approved plant-based oral prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance, is harvested sustainably under fair trade practices from South America's Croton lechleri tree. Jaguar's sustainable harvesting programs have a benefit of sequestering CO2 and have involved the planting of more than 800,000 Croton lechleri trees. Ms. Conte's passion for working with Indigenous healers to develop sustainable, plant-based medicines has guided her throughout her career.

"I am delighted to receive the Impact Award from Pure Earth because the work they do is phenomenal and makes a difference in so many lives," said Conte. "It is an honor to be recognized by an organization that not only shares the deep respect I have for communities and the environment, but also knows how to identify problems and come up with solutions. I salute their work and am proud to support their incredible team."

Pure Earth's 2021 Benefit Bash, an Evening of Hope and Healing, will raise funds to continue the organization's life-saving work cleaning up toxic pollution in the soil, water, and air across the globe, as well as celebrating jewelers who are focused on responsibly sourcing their materials in ways that protect the environment and support the livelihoods of millions of small-scale gold miners around the world. The event will include performances by Broadway star Bobby Conte and a guest appearance by Academy Award-nominee Chazz Palminteri.

"Lisa is a visionary in the pharmaceutical world who leads her company with admirable devotion to her core values. Pure Earth and Jaguar Health's similarity and unique passion for sustainable and impactful work make her a superb choice for this year's Impact Award," said Pure Earth CEO and founder Richard Fuller. "We are privileged to know Lisa and to work with her remarkable team at Jaguar Health."

About Pure Earth

Pure Earth is the world's leading organization dedicated to eliminating toxic pollution in low- and middle-income countries. Pollution is the largest environmental cause of death and disease in the world, stealing 9 million lives each year. 92% of those deaths occur in developing countries. Pure Earth saves and improves lives, particularly the lives of children in poor communities, by reducing disease-causing pollution. The organization partners with governments and local communities to clean up toxic hot spots, prevent re-contamination and guard against future pollution. This field work, combined with groundbreaking research and advocacy, elevates pollution as a global priority.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Napo EU S.p.A., the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit http://www.napoeu.com.

Wertpapier


