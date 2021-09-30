checkAd

The Glimpse Group Announces Acquisition of 11th Subsidiary Company: XR Terra, a Provider of VR & AR Software Development and Design Training Courses

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021, 14:30  |  61   |   |   

Asset Acquisition expands Glimpse's offering in the EdTech, Corporate Learning and Workforce Development marketsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversifiedVirtual …

Asset Acquisition expands Glimpse's offering in the EdTech, Corporate Learning and Workforce Development markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversifiedVirtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, announced today that it acquired the assets of XR Terra, a Boston based company, with an expected closing of October 1, 2021.

XR Terra (xrterra.com) was founded in 2019 in response to the growing need for a structured, outcome-focused training program to educate aspiring XR (VR, AR) professionals including software developers, 3D artists and executives. XR Terra works with XR experts, enterprise partners and academic institutions to create an industry-driven training program with the goal to graduate market-competitive XR talent and matches each program graduate with XR roles at top organizations. In its first fiscal year of operations, XR Terra generated approximately $0.5 million in revenues, primarily in direct to consumer (B2C) revenues.

Link to Video: https://vimeo.com/618400041

The acquisition was structured as an asset acquisition and no liabilities were assumed by Glimpse. The transaction is primarily equity based and includes an initial nominally dilutive issuance of common shares and a one-time nominal cash payment. Potential future equity-only performance payments are subject to the achievement of significant XR Terra revenue growth milestones through December 31, 2023 centered on Business-to-Business (B2B) revenues only. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Glimpse.

Hakan Satiroglu, Founder and CEO at XR Terra, will continue to lead XR Terra as its General Manager under Glimpse. He is a serial EdTech and social impact entrepreneur and is recognized as a visionary in the global EdTech sector. Satiroglu's career in EdTech entrepreneurship began in 2004 with his founding of Xplana Learning. As CEO, he led Xplana to become a premier EdTech research and development company that created products for learning companies, including Pearson, McGraw Hill Education, Cengage, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Xplana Learning was acquired in 2009 by MBS Textbook Exchange, one of the largest textbook distribution companies in the U.S. at that time. Mr. Satiroglu will also become Glimpse's Vice President of Strategy. Satiroglu sits on the board of several organizations and companies, including the United Nations Association of Greater Boston and Boston University Alumni Council. He received his Bachelor of Science in finance and accounting from Boston University.

Seite 1 von 3
Glimpse Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Glimpse Group Announces Acquisition of 11th Subsidiary Company: XR Terra, a Provider of VR & AR Software Development and Design Training Courses Asset Acquisition expands Glimpse's offering in the EdTech, Corporate Learning and Workforce Development marketsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversifiedVirtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21The Glimpse Group Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21The Glimpse Group to Host Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar on October 6th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 28 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21The Glimpse Group Added to the Russell Microcap(R) Index
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Si Yang Joins The Glimpse Group As The General Manager of D6 VR, LLC, Adding Significant Fintech and Big Data Experience
Accesswire | Analysen