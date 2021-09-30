The Glimpse Group Announces Acquisition of 11th Subsidiary Company: XR Terra, a Provider of VR & AR Software Development and Design Training Courses

Asset Acquisition expands Glimpse's offering in the EdTech, Corporate Learning and Workforce Development marketsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversifiedVirtual …

Asset Acquisition expands Glimpse's offering in the EdTech, Corporate Learning and Workforce Development markets NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversifiedVirtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, announced today that it acquired the assets of XR Terra, a Boston based company, with an expected closing of October 1, 2021. XR Terra (xrterra.com) was founded in 2019 in response to the growing need for a structured, outcome-focused training program to educate aspiring XR (VR, AR) professionals including software developers, 3D artists and executives. XR Terra works with XR experts, enterprise partners and academic institutions to create an industry-driven training program with the goal to graduate market-competitive XR talent and matches each program graduate with XR roles at top organizations. In its first fiscal year of operations, XR Terra generated approximately $0.5 million in revenues, primarily in direct to consumer (B2C) revenues.