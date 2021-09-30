American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESSURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM)("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM)("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of its common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") to institutional investors only for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately Cdn$20 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue up to 20,000,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 20,000,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of Cdn$1.00 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of Cdn$1.25 per Common Share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date").

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Agent") is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.