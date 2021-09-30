Barclays Bank PLC Announces Extension of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation and Increase of Purchase Price

Barclays Bank PLC (the “Issuer”) announced today that it has extended the expiration deadline of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase any and all of its iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETNs due October 22, 2037 (Ticker: GAZZF / CUSIP: 06739H644 /ISIN: US06739H6449) (the “Notes” or “ETNs”) and solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) to amend certain provisions of the Notes (the “Proposed Amendment”), subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions set out in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated September 30, 2021 (which may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”). Noteholders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes will be deemed to have consented to the Proposed Amendment under the Consent Solicitation.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation were previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 29, 2021 and will instead expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 14, 2021 (the “Expiration Deadline”), unless further extended or early terminated by the Issuer, in which case notification to that effect will be given by or on behalf of the Issuer in accordance with the methods set out in the Statement.

The purchase price per Note validly tendered in the Offer (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Deadline and accepted for purchase (the “Purchase Price”) has been increased by 50% from $0.10 to $0.15.

If a Noteholder has already validly tendered and not withdrawn its Notes pursuant to the original Offer, such Noteholder is not required to take any further action with respect to such Notes and such tender constitutes a valid tender for purposes of the Offer, as amended and restated. Any such tender is eligible for the new Purchase Price of $0.15, which represents a 50% increase from the former Purchase Price of $0.10. The Purchase Price is payable on October 18, 2021, the “Settlement Date,” unless the Offer is further extended or early terminated by the Issuer. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 29, 2021, Noteholders have validly tendered 3,322,577 Notes, representing 46.22% of the outstanding Notes as of such date.