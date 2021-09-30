Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85)(OTC PINK:DDIAF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85)(OTC PINK:DDIAF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Each Warrant is callable by the Company in the event its Common Shares trade on the TSXV at a 10-day volume weighted average price equal to or greater than CA$0.25.

The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four-months and a day. Use of proceeds will be used for further exploration of its Old Nick and Letain Nickel Cobalt properties, contribute to and maintain the companies share in its Joint Venture with Arctic Star Diamond Exploration, legal, accounting and General Administrative costs.