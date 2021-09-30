ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Televised Games and at All Stadiums During Games

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that it is now has ad placement coverage in televised NCAA Division 1 games including top ranked matchups. In addition, ReelTime Media can now …

The NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), formerly known as Division I-A, is the top level of college football in the United States. The FBS is the most competitive subdivision of NCAA Division 1 which itself consists of the largest and most competitive schools in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). As of 2020, there were 10 conferences and 130 schools in FBS.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that it is now has ad placement coverage in televised NCAA Division 1 games including top ranked matchups. In addition, ReelTime Media can now deliver advertisements to attendees in and around all NCAA Division 1 stadiums on game days using its newly implemented ReelTime Hyper-Local targeting capabilities.

College football is one of the most popular spectator sports throughout much of the United States, and the top schools generate tens of millions of dollars in yearly revenue. Top FBS teams draw tens of thousands of fans to games, and the ten largest American stadiums by capacity all host FBS teams or games.

Barry Henthorn - CEO stated "College football is a mainstay tradition throughout the nation. Its fans are among the most loyal and engaged of any sport. We are ecstatic to be able to bring this audience to our advertisers via mainstream TV and other traditional mediums as well as over emerging platforms including ReelTimes "At the Game" Hyper-Local targeting network."

ReelTimes Hyper-Local digital delivery process that is now available before, during, and after all NCAA Division 1 at stadiums on game day was successfully tested during the two most recent Seahawks games and is now also available at all NFL Games in and around the stadiums on gamedays. Previously an earlier version demonstrated during Superbowl VIII was covered by Forbes Magazine.

The ReelTime Media Sports ad Network is now able to provide full saturation of NCAA Division 1 Games via Traditional TV, Radio, OTT, Streaming, and digital Hyper-Local targeting as a package exclusively through ReelTime.

In other News:

ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at All NFL Stadiums During Games

ReelTime TV Now Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million Potential Viewers on ReelTime TV Network

ReelTime's CEO Pledges Personal Shares and Vows to Reduce Potential Dilution by More than 50% in Debt Reduction Plan Leading to Uplist

LoudMouth News to Join ReelTime TVs Fall Lineup Expanding Beyond Radio While Broadening its Subjects to Over 150 Million Potential Viewers

ReelTime's Dilution Reduced by 20 Million Arising From Negotiated Settlement in Their Favor

ReelTime to Launch Roku Channel ReelTime TV to 51.2 Million Monthly Active Users, Expanding Content Distribution and Advertising Revenues Using Technology

ReelTime Media reached a technology/software license and development agreement with Baristas (OTC:BCCI) 'Munchie Magic.' The licensing agreement secures Munchie Magic global perpetual, exclusive access to use the technology and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions for use with the Munchie Magic Virtual Restaurant or other convenience store delivery concepts.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: