checkAd

Dreame Technology to Launch the Wet and Dry Vacuum that Simplifies Hard Floor Cleaning

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading brand in smart home cleaning appliances, is launching its groundbreaking H11 product series with the Dreame Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 and H11 Max this October 11th.

Dreame H11 and H11 Max Wet and Dry Vacuums: One pass. All clean.

The cutting-edge Dreame H11 series vacuums are designed to wipe out dry dirt and wet messes on virtually any type of hard flooring. From dirt, to muddy footprints, dried-on grime, and sloppy food spills, the Dreame Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 and H11 Max can handle it all.

Both vacuums utilize an innovative two-tank design. While in operation, fresh water and cleaning solution are continuously sprayed on the roller brush from the large 900ml clean water tank. At the same time an internal dirt separation system immediately removes dirt and water from the brush and deposits it into the 500ml dirt water tank, ensuring the roller brush stays clean while cleaning floors.

But not only is the roller brush automatically rinsed and scraped clean while the vacuum is in operation, there is also a one-press self-cleaning mode available to deep-clean it. Simply return the vacuum to the charging base and press the button to thoroughly clean the roller brush, so you don't have to dirty your hands with manual cleaning.

Intelligence and convenience are also a major focus of the Dreame H11 series wet and dry vacuum. An intuitive LED screen display and intelligent voice prompts provide clear and accurate guidance to ensure superior cleaning performance. In order to deliver the best user experience, both vacuums are equipped with high maneuverability, a lightweight build, and assisted pushing power to glide across the floor with minimum effort.

However, H11 Max provides a few extra features. These include a longer runtime (a maximum of 36 minutes) to clean up to 200㎡ in a single charge, an advanced dirt sensor, automatic suction power adjustment according to dirt concentration, and a brushless motor for better performance and longevity.

"The Dreame Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 series is a game-changer, delivering a new and smart cleaning method that integrates suction, mopping and washing into one single step, simplifying the process of cleaning hard floors." said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology.

The H11 and H11 Max will be available for purchase with a campaign on AliExpress running from 9:00 a.m. October 11th to 8:59 a.m. October 18th (CEST). H11 is available in white and will be on sale for $269 (original price: $429). H11 Max is available in black and will be on sale for $369 (original price: $579).

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information, please visit: https://global.dreametech.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639702/Dreame_H11_H11_Max_Wet_Dry_Vacuums_One_pass_All.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dreame Technology to Launch the Wet and Dry Vacuum that Simplifies Hard Floor Cleaning BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dreame Technology, a global leading brand in smart home cleaning appliances, is launching its groundbreaking H11 product series with the Dreame Wet and Dry Vacuum H11 and H11 Max this October 11th. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Lucerne Capital Management Encourages Continued Share Buybacks At Intertrust
Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - ...
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - Credit Facility Maturity Extension
Rising Demand For Lactic Acid From Cosmetics And Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive Robust Revenue Growth Of Lactic Acid Market: Reports And Data
Fiber Laser Market Worth $4,765.43 million by 2028, Rising Demand for Fiber Lasers in Cutting ...
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan ...
Sedana Medical presents at ESICM
ANICAV: Nature's Pearls, Canned Legumes From Europe are Super High in Protein, Fibres and Vitamines
Titel
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
CCTV+: Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
Joy Spreader Group Signs Strategic Agreement with Poly Film Investment Corporation to Further ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale