Oscar Announces Partnerships With Leading Chicago Area Health Systems to Offer Affordable Health Insurance and Care

Through these relationships, Chicago area consumers will have access to a seamlessly connected provider health plan experience. The Chicago health system’s leading network of providers coupled with Oscar’s consumer-centric, tech-driven approach to customer service and care navigation, will foster a convenient, holistic member health journey.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced today that it’s partnering with four leading Chicago area health systems: Edward-Elmhurst Health, Loyola Medicine, NorthShore University HealthSystem, and University of Chicago Medicine. These partnerships will make Oscar’s Individual and Family health insurance plans available to individuals across Chicago beginning 2022, including Cook, Lake, and DuPage counties, pending regulatory approval.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Edward-Elmhurst Health, Loyola Medicine, NorthShore University HealthSystem, University of Chicago Medicine and other providers in the market as a way of bringing greater access to affordable, personalized care to residents across the Chicago region,” said Tamara Ward, Oscar Senior Vice President. “We know the need is great and we feel well-equipped to serve the Chicago area in collaboration with our provider partners.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the need for access to high-quality health care is imperative. This need comes at a time when unemployment rates are increasing and more individuals are becoming vulnerable. In Illinois alone, up to 13 percent of residents may be uninsured due to COVID-19 related job loss. During the upcoming Open Enrollment period, Chicago residents who live in Oscar's coverage area will be able to purchase Oscar Individual and Family health plans which include affordable coverage of Edward-Elmhurst Health, Loyola Medicine, NorthShore University HealthSystem, and University of Chicago Medicine’s network of high-quality providers and services.

These health plans are anticipated to be sold on the federal health insurance exchange, with coverage to begin on January 1, 2022. Pending regulatory approvals, the new partnership plans and care will include:

Health care coverage designed around each members’ needs. Care that's close to home . Access to Edward-Elmhurst Health, Loyola Medicine, NorthShore University HealthSystem, and University of Chicago Medicine’s extensive network of providers will be accessible across metro communities. Personalized Care Teams. Members will experience Oscar’s personalized approach to health insurance through their dedicated team of Care Guides and clinicians who understand their medical history and can help them navigate their health plan benefits. This team can also help schedule appointments with in-network providers and also works to collaborate with those providers to deliver a seamless member experience driving total cost of care savings. Oscar members have 24/7 access to Oscar Virtual Urgent Care Providers at $0 for whenever a member needs to see a doctor quickly. 3 Tier 1 prescriptions are $0 when prescribed by Oscar Virtual Urgent Care providers, too. 4



Easy-to-access specialty, pharmacy, and wellness benefits designed to deliver savings. Affordable coverage of Edward-Elmhurst Health, Loyola Medicine, NorthShore University HealthSystem, and University of Chicago Medicine’s comprehensive medical services across all major specialty areas of care, maternity, orthopedics, and oncology – with no referral needed. Pharmaceutical benefits beyond Virtual Urgent Care such as the $3 Prescriptions Drug Formulary, which includes 100 of the most commonly-prescribed medications for $3 or less. 5 Convenient tools and perks like the Oscar App, Oscar Step Tracking, and more.



Oscar, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Loyola Medicine, NorthShore University HealthSystem, and University of Chicago Medicine look forward to delivering a better, affordable health care experience which fits the lives of Chicago members in 2022 and beyond.