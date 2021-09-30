checkAd

Oscar Announces Agreements with Miami-Dade Health Systems to Offer Affordable Health Insurance and Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, has announced that it’s working with University of Miami Health System and Jackson Health System to offer Oscar Individual and Family health insurance plans across Miami-Dade County beginning 2022.

In fostering these relationships, more South Florida consumers will have access to a seamlessly connected clinical and insurance experience. The University of Miami Health System’s and Jackson Health System’s leading network of providers and Oscar’s consumer-centric, tech-driven approach to customer service and care navigation will provide more individuals access to a better health care experience.

“As we approach the Open Enrollment period, our goal of making high-quality health care more accessible and affordable for individuals is paramount,” said Dennis Hillen, Oscar Regional Vice President. “We’re proud to partner with both University of Miami Health System and Jackson Health System under a shared vision to reach more consumers and support the unique needs of individuals across Miami-Dade.”

The state of Florida has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as variants continue to drive infection and instability. Amidst rising unemployment rates and an uncertain job market, approximately 25 percent of Florida residents may not have health insurance coverage due to job loss. During the upcoming Open Enrollment period, Miami-Dade residents living in Oscar's coverage area will be able to purchase Oscar Individual and Family health plans which include affordable coverage of University of Miami Health System and Jackson Health System’s network of high-quality providers and services.

These health plans are anticipated to be sold on the federal health insurance exchange, with coverage to begin on January 1, 2022. The new plans and care will include:

  • Health care coverage designed around each members’ needs.
    • University of Miami Health System’s and Jackson Health System’s extensive network of providers will be accessible across metro communities with member care options available close to home.
    • Members will experience Oscar’s personalized approach to health insurance. Each member is assigned a team of Care Guides and clinicians who know the member’s medical history and can help them navigate their plan. This team can also schedule appointments with University of Miami Health System and Jackson Health System providers in the member’s area and network, and collaborate with those providers to deliver a seamless member experience and health savings.
    • Oscar members have 24/7 access to Oscar Virtual Urgent Care Providers at $0 for whenever a member needs to see a doctor quickly.1 Tier 1 prescriptions are $0 when prescribed by Oscar Virtual Urgent Care providers, too.2
  • Easy-to-access specialty, pharmacy, and wellness benefits designed to deliver savings.
    • Affordable coverage of University of Miami Health System and Jackson Health System’s comprehensive medical services across all major specialty areas of care, including maternity, orthopedics, and oncology – with no referral needed.
    • Pharmaceutical benefits beyond Virtual Urgent Care such as the $3 Prescriptions Drug Formulary, which includes 100 of the most commonly-prescribed medications for $3 or less.3
    • Convenient tools and perks like the Oscar App, Oscar Step Tracking, and more.

About Oscar Health

Seite 1 von 2
Oscar Health Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oscar Announces Agreements with Miami-Dade Health Systems to Offer Affordable Health Insurance and Care Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, has announced that it’s working with University of Miami Health System and Jackson Health System to offer Oscar Individual and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Oscar Announces Partnerships With Leading Chicago Area Health Systems to Offer Affordable Health Insurance and Care
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.215.000 US-Dollar übrig? 3 Wachstumsaktien zum Kauf während der Baisse
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.09.21Cigna + Oscar Expands Affordable, Innovative Health Plans for Small Businesses in Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Cigna + Oscar Expanding Footprint on Small Businesses’ Access to Affordable Health Plans in Illinois
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Participation in 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten