Check Writing. Online Banking. No Overdraft Fees. Regions Bank Launches 'Regions Now Checking' Account

Regions Bank on Thursday announced the launch of Regions Now CheckingSM, a checking account that combines the convenience of modern banking with no overdraft fees.

Regions Bank announced the launch of Regions Now Checking, a Bank On-certified account that combines the convenience of modern banking with no overdraft fees. (Photo: Business Wire)

The account meets the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s national standards for Bank On certification.

Regions Now Checking complements Regions’ Now Banking suite of financial solutions. With a low, flat $5 monthly fee, Regions Now Checking customers will not incur overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees. Regions Now Checking also offers features of a traditional checking account, such as check writing and mobile and online banking with bill pay and Zelle – all in line with the Bank On National Account Standards. Further, Regions Now Checking accounts can be linked to other Regions accounts for overdraft protection with no overdraft protection transfer fees.

“We’re here to meet people where they are and help them get to where they want to be in terms of reaching their financial goals,” said Scott Peters, head of the Consumer Banking group for Regions Bank. “Regions Now Checking is a natural extension of our commitment to making banking easier by helping people manage and grow their finances through innovative and convenient options. This account also complements the financial wellness and budgeting tools available to everyone for free through the Regions Next Step program and Regions.com. Our teams work every day to connect people with customized financial insights and guidance, and we are excited to add Regions Now Checking to our comprehensive network of services and solutions.”

Bank On certification represents a focus on bringing banking solutions to the underbanked and ensuring everyone has access to a safe, affordable bank account. The CFE Fund supports financial empowerment strategies in communities across the country and works to improve the financial stability of low- and moderate-income households. This aligns with Regions’ focus on financial inclusivity and efforts to meet the financial needs of existing customers as well as people who are not yet served by the banking system.

