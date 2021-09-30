checkAd

CyrusOne Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2021 results conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Central Time) on Thursday, October 28, 2021. David Ferdman, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Katherine Motlagh, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 1-844-492-3731, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-542-4121. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. The press release announcing third quarter 2021 results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, and will be available on the company’s website in the “Investors / Investor News” section.

For those unable to participate, a replay will be available beginning one hour after the conclusion of the call on October 28, 2021, through November 11, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-877-344-7529, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10160637.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and supporting achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

