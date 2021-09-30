This Old House and Ask This Old House Kick Off New Seasons on September 30th With 13 Additional Episodes

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: Roku) today announced Emmy Award-winning series This Old House and Ask This Old House will premiere new seasons of both top-rated shows starting Thursday, September 30 th . For the first time in its 43-year history, the 2021-22 season will feature 39 episodes of each show – 13 more episodes than previous seasons. New episodes will premiere on PBS as well as an all-new dedicated This Old House premium subscription channel on The Roku Channel on Thursdays. Viewers will be able to stream new episodes for free on demand on The Roku Channel the following Mondays.

“This Old House continues to be a leader in the home improvement genre, and we’re thrilled to build upon our legacy with more episodes as well as all-new SVOD and linear channels,” said Dan Suratt, Vice President of This Old House, Roku. “Joining Roku earlier this year enabled This Old House to invest more in our storied brand, which will benefit an all-new generation of home improvement enthusiasts this season and in many years to come.”

This Old House premium subscription and This Old House Classic join the existing This Old House linear channel, which first launched on The Roku Channel in 2019. Of more than 200 linear channels available through The Roku Channel, This Old House is one of the top 20 linear channels by hours streamed from January 1 – September 1.

In July, This Old House won its 19th Emmy for “Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program” at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

This Old House Season 43

Returning for its 43rd season, This Old House will kick off in historic Concord, Massachusetts with a young family who is moving from the city to a New England Cape built in 1880. The owners are hands-on renovators and want to improve upon the views of their 3-acre property and make better use of their space. The This Old House cast of experts team up with the Silva Brothers to reconfigure this Revolutionary New England Cape.

20 Years of Ask This Old House

Ask This Old House returns for its milestone 20th season with new episodes including general soldering techniques and how to connect water piping, how to build, install, and paint a railing for deck stairs to match the original railing, how to create a durable landscape that can withstand heavy pedestrian traffic and more. Additionally, Ask This Old House will feature a special 20th Anniversary episode in January 2022 recapping the legacy of the show in this momentous season.